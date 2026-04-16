Odeko Acquires Boston-based Shirazi Distributing; Launches Nashville Market

Recent additions grow Odeko's presence in the Northeast and Southeast

NEW YORK, Apr. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Odeko, the all-in-one operations and technology partner for over 25,000 local coffee shops, cafes, and other food and beverage businesses nationwide, today announced a significant expansion of its national footprint with its acquisition of Boston-based Shirazi Distributing Inc. and its launch into the Nashville market.

The acquisition of Shirazi Distributing, a staple of the Boston restaurant/cafe scene since 1989, integrates another premier local distributor into Odeko's national network and allows Odeko to provide even more localized, artisanal products to its growing roster of New England customers.

"At Odeko, our mission has always been to equip small businesses with the tools they need to serve their communities," said Dane Atkinson, CEO and Founder of Odeko. "Boston in particular has a great cafe culture, and we've been waiting for the right opportunity to enter the market. By bringing Josh and the Shirazi team into the fold, we're merging their deep-rooted local expertise with our technology and scale. Together, we can provide our customers with an even greater experience."

Josh Shirazi, President of Shirazi Distributing, added: "My father and I spent decades building a legacy of quality and trust within the greater Boston restaurant and cafe community. Joining Odeko is the natural evolution of that work. Our customers will continue to see the familiar faces they know, but now backed by a platform and other technology that makes their ordering experience even easier. We're excited to be able to offer our customers more comprehensive services with the same personal touch."

Odeko is also celebrating its recent launch into the Nashville market. "Like Boston, Nashville was on our wish list for quite some time," said Atkinson. "After exploring potential paths to entering the market, we decided to launch Odeko Nashville organically in February, with the support of a few key customers and vendor partners. Thank you to them for entrusting us with their business, and to the local team for enabling our rapid growth over the past couple months."

Odeko's new Boston and Nashville customers will all have access to Odeko's comprehensive online ordering platform, national product catalog, 24/7 customer support, and financing and insurance offerings, among other products and services.

About Odeko

Odeko is an all-in-one operations and technology partner to more than 25,000 independent F&B businesses, including coffee shops, cafes and other food establishments. Through the Odeko portal, customers can purchase supplies from hundreds of national and local brands, track ordering trends, finance equipment, and access insurance. Customers that use Odeko can increase their revenue, reduce their environmental footprint, and save significantly on their cost of goods and time spent on vendor management. Odeko currently has warehouses in 19 major U.S. markets, providing local delivery to customers, and serves the rest of the country through e-commerce and other solutions. Odeko has raised more than $280 million in equity and is backed by leading venture capital firms, including B Capital, Balius Partners, Era Funds, FJ Labs, KSV, Tiger Global Management, Two Sigma Ventures, and Primary Ventures, among other strategic partners.

SOURCE Odeko