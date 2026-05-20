ODK Media Expands Amasian TV on TCLtv+ with Two New FAST Channels Built for Binge and Lean-Back Viewing

New channels bring anime franchises and hit Asian entertainment to TCLtv+ as demand for free global streaming continues to rise

FULLERTON, Calif., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ODK Media , the global media company behind a portfolio of international streaming platforms, today announced the expansion of Amasian TV on TCLtv+ with the launch of two new free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels: Anime 24/7 and Amasian TV Movies & More .

Debuting in early May to coincide with Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the channels will be available on TCLtv+, TCL's streaming platform, further extending Amasian TV's reach across connected TV and meeting growing demand for free, high-quality global entertainment.

Designed to reflect how audiences watch today, the two channels offer distinct, complementary viewing experiences:

Anime 24/7 : A dedicated, always-on destination for anime fans, featuring globally recognized franchises such as Demon Slayer and Fullmetal Alchemist, alongside serialized storytelling and themed programming blocks that encourage daily, habitual viewing.

: A dedicated, always-on destination for anime fans, featuring globally recognized franchises such as and alongside serialized storytelling and themed programming blocks that encourage daily, habitual viewing. Amasian TV Movies & More: A curated movie channel featuring a diverse lineup of Asian films—from acclaimed titles like Burning and Better Days to action hits such as the Ip Man franchise—designed for shared, cinematic viewing and discovery.

Together, the channels create a dual viewing experience that blends binge-worthy series with lean-back, co-viewing content, driving longer engagement, repeat sessions, and deeper audience connection.

The launch reflects a broader shift in streaming, as audiences increasingly turn to free, ad-supported platforms that offer recognizable, high-quality content without subscription barriers. With a library built around globally popular IPs, including award-winning films and major anime franchises, Amasian TV is positioned to deliver a differentiated FAST experience beyond traditional catalog-driven offerings.

As one of the top two best-selling TV brands in the U.S., TCL® offers a significant opportunity to broaden reach and introduce Amasian TV's premium content to new audiences through connected TV, enabling greater discovery and accessibility at scale.

Catherine Zhang, VP of Content Service and Partnership at TCL, said, "At TCLtv+, we are committed to delivering diverse and engaging entertainment experiences to our viewers. The addition of Amasian TV Movies & More and Amasian TV Anime 24/7 brings exciting Asian storytelling, iconic anime titles, and fresh cultural perspectives that resonate strongly with today's streaming audiences."

"Our partnership with TCLtv+ allows us to bring high-quality, globally relevant content directly to audiences in a way that's seamless and accessible," said Peter Park, CSO & CPO of ODK Media. "Together, we're expanding how viewers discover and engage with premium entertainment, delivering free, curated experiences that reflect how people watch today."

As FAST continues to reshape the streaming landscape, ODK Media remains focused on building scalable, content-driven channel experiences that connect global stories with mainstream audiences across leading platforms like TCLtv+.

About Amasian TV

Amasian TV is a free, ad-supported streaming platform offering a diverse lineup of global content, including Korean dramas, top Asian films, globally popular anime, lifestyle programming, and live sports channels. Powered by ODK Media's advanced localization capabilities, Amasian TV makes international content more accessible, connecting global stories with the next generation of streaming audiences.

Official website: https://amasian.tv/

About ODK Media

Founded in 2011, ODK Media, Inc. is a global media company specializing in streaming distribution, localization, and cross-border content monetization. Through its owned and operated platforms—including OnDemandKorea, OnDemandChina, OnDemandViet, and Amasian TV—ODK Media connects international content with audiences across North America. The company leverages advanced distribution infrastructure to help content partners expand their reach and make global storytelling more accessible.

Official website: https://www.odkmedia.net/

About TCLtv+

TCLtv+ App is TCL's dedicated ad supported streaming service that offers consumers in North America access to a wide array of entertainment, news, sports, and lifestyle programming, and dedicated to providing viewers with a free and growing library of premium content from world class content studios. In collaboration with creative partners who are also on the cutting edge of technology, TCL's highly curated content offerings brings the next generation of TV viewing to audiences with a broader, more dynamic library of streaming channels. The expanding service now includes over 500 FAST Channels and growing, and thousands of premium film and TV series. It's currently available on all TCL Connected TVs in the US and Canada. (tcl.com)

Media Contact:

ODK Media, Inc

Magalie Zeng

[email protected]



TCLtv+

Catherine Zhang

[email protected]

SOURCE ODK Media Inc.