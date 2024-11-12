ODL Achieves Great Place to Work Certification Across All Countries of Operation for 2025

ZEELAND, Mich., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ODL, Inc., a leading building products supplier, is thrilled to announce that it has achieved Great Place to Work certification in all five of its countries of operation for the year 2025 (Canada, China, Mexico, United Kingdom, and United States). This accomplishment marks the sixth consecutive year that ODL has been certified in all eligible countries, showcasing our unwavering commitment to fostering a workplace defined by trust, accountability, and teamwork.

ODL is Great Place to Work certified in Canada, China, Mexico, United Kingdom, and United States for 2025.

The Great Place to Work certification is awarded by the Great Place to Work® organization, a global authority on workplace culture. The certification is based on rigorous employee surveys that measure workplace practices, inclusivity, leadership, and trust levels. ODL voluntarily pursues this certification each year as a benchmark of its dedication to providing a supportive and empowering workplace.

"We are immensely proud to be recognized as a Great Place to Work for the sixth year in a row," said David Klein, President & CEO of ODL. "At ODL, we believe that a positive workplace is the foundation of our success, and we remain committed to making ODL a great place to work for everyone."

ODL's scores have consistently aligned with those of the top 100 workplaces, as determined by a 2022 Great Place to Work nominative survey. This reflects ODL's high standards in areas such as employee satisfaction, collaborative culture, and shared accountability.

"ODL's focus on creating a collaborative and trustworthy environment enables each team member to thrive," said Jaclyn Harrison, Executive Vice President of Human Resources at ODL. "This certification reaffirms our commitment to a workplace that promotes individual growth, team success, and an inclusive culture. We're grateful for our team's dedication, which truly makes ODL a great place to work."

ODL's commitment to workplace excellence will continue as the company looks forward to future certifications and recognition for its efforts to maintain an outstanding work environment for all.

About ODL, Inc.

ODL, Inc. was founded in 1945, and its corporate headquarters are in Zeeland, Michigan. ODL is proud to be a privately held, third-generation, family-owned company for 80 years. They offer products designed to build value into the home under the following brands: ODL, Verre Select, and Robover. Product offering includes fiberglass and steel entry doors, decorative and clear doorglass; enclosed blinds; doorglass frames; custom decorative glass for windows and doors; and clear I.G.s and glass for commercial applications. ODL's vast manufacturing and distribution network, which includes 12 locations strategically located throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the U.K., offers customers a fast, reliable supply chain. ODL products are sold through building material dealers and home center retailers nationwide.

SOURCE ODL Inc.