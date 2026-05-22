ODL, Inc. Recognized as a 2026 U.S. Best Managed Company

ZEELAND, Mich., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ODL, Inc. has been selected as a 2026 U.S. Best Managed Company, a designation that recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies for excellence in strategy, execution, culture, and financial performance. Sponsored by Deloitte Private* and The Wall Street Journal, the program honors organizations that combine strong operational performance with a clear, long-term vision.

ODL joins a global community of more than 1,700 companies across 46 countries, that have earned this distinction.

ODL, Inc. has been named a 2026 U.S. Best Managed Company Award by Deloitte Private*. Post this ODL employees celebrate being named a Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private* and The Wall Street Journal. Sponsored by Deloitte Private* and The Wall Street Journal, the program honors organizations that combine strong operational performance with a clear, long-term vision.

The 2026 designees demonstrate disciplined strategic execution, commitment to their people, and the ability to drive sustainable growth in an evolving business environment. This year's class is also investing in digital transformation, including AI capabilities, while maintaining resilience amid ongoing market volatility.

"At ODL, how we operate matters just as much as what we build," said David Klein, President & CEO of ODL, Inc. "Being named a U.S. Best Managed Company reflects the consistency of our strategy, the strength of our team, and our shared commitment to making lives better – for our customers, our partners, and each other."

For more than 80 years, ODL has delivered solutions that combine performance, design, and reliability across entry doors, doorglass, and Blinds + Glass systems. That commitment extends beyond products to the full customer experience – from specification through ownership – demonstrating how ODL continues Building Value into Building Products® through disciplined execution, innovation, and partnerships.

As a privately held company with a long-term mindset, ODL continues to invest in innovation, manufacturing capability, and customer partnerships that strengthen the building products industry across North America and beyond. The company's innovation leadership was also recognized at the 2026 International Builders' Show, where its hurricane-approved fiberglass entry door was named a Best Product Finalist, reinforcing ODL's commitment to performance in demanding environments.

Applicants for the U.S. Best Managed Company designation are evaluated by an independent panel of judges across four key areas: strategy, execution, corporate culture, and governance/financial performance.

ODL will be recognized in The Wall Street Journal and through a national multimedia campaign beginning May 13.

Learn more at www.ODL.com.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world compete for this designation through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria: strategy, execution, culture, and governance/financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About ODL

ODL, Inc. has been bringing light and beauty to homes for over 80 years, designing and manufacturing decorative and clear doorglass, entry door systems, and related building products. With a commitment to Service, Selection, Innovation, and Quality, ODL delivers solutions that enhance curb appeal, improve energy efficiency, and create welcoming entryways. Headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan, ODL serves customers across North America and around the world.

*Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of their legal structure.

SOURCE ODL, Inc.