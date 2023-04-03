O'Dwyer's Named 5WPR Top US Agency, Also Named Top 3 NYC PR Agency

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Dwyers, a leading public relations industry publication, has officially released its annual PR rankings, naming 5WPR the third-largest, privately-held public relations agency in the New York City Metro Area, up two spots from last year's ranking. The firm was also named 11th largest in the US.

For the last 54 years, O'Dwyer's has been ranking PR agencies based on their fees and has verified by reviewing PR firm income statements. 5WPR ended 2022 with a 25.9% growth in revenue over the previous year, ending the year above the industry average growth rate of 18%.

"5W continues to be a force within the industry, and we're thrilled to celebrate our twentieth year of double-digit growth and continued recognition of our hard work," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Dara A. Busch.

"Our incredible team of employees and client partners are the reason we have closed another year of growth greater than the industry average, and we look forward to embarking on another year of continued success," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Matthew Caiola.

In addition to this recognition, 5WPR was awarded six American Business Awards, named to the PR Net 100 List 2022, and was named to Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces. The firm also expanded its leadership team, elevating five executive VPs to the new role of managing partner, where they will oversee the agency's core business units, and welcoming multiple C-suite and executive hires.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

SOURCE 5W Public Relations