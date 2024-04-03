O'Dwyer's Names 5WPR Top US Agency

NEW YORK, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Dwyer's, a leading public relations industry publication, has officially released its annual PR rankings, naming 5WPR the 12th largest public relations agency in the US.

For the last 55 years, O'Dwyer's has been ranking PR agencies based on their fees and has verified by reviewing PR firm income statements. 5WPR ended 2023 reporting $61.6M in fees.

"Remaining a dominant force in the industry, 5WPR is elated to mark our 21st year in business amidst ongoing acknowledgment of our dedication," said Ronn Torossian, Chairman & Founder of 5WPR. "The unwavering commitment of our team and clients has propelled us through another triumphant year, and we eagerly anticipate the journey ahead toward further achievements."

In addition to this recognition, 5WPR was awarded two workplace awards—Ragan's Top Workplaces in Communications list and Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year Finalist — and launched its new digital agency, HOW. The agency also expanded its leadership team, welcoming multiple new executive hires.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 21 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

