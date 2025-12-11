More than 90 airport locations now carry Odyssey, delivering sustained energy, cognitive and mood-boosting benefits, plus amazing taste

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Odyssey Functional Energy, a leader in the functional beverage and energy drink market, is now available at more than 90 CIBO Express locations across eight major U.S. airports through a new partnership with OTG, the leading airport retail operator. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Odyssey's strategy to grow into a true national brand, bringing clean, functional energy to millions of travelers on the go.

Odyssey Functional Energy Expands Across Major U.S. Airports Nationwide with CIBO Express Deal

Formulated with organic Lion's Mane, Cordyceps, and plant-based caffeine from green tea, Odyssey delivers sustained energy, enhanced focus, and mood support without sugar, crashes, or artificial additives. Designed for wellness-minded consumers, Odyssey is redefining what an energy drink can be.

"We're thrilled to partner with CIBO Express to bring Odyssey to high-traffic airports nationwide," said Scott Frohman, CEO and Founder of Odyssey Functional Energy. "This partnership allows us to connect with travelers where they need energy most, helping them power through busy journeys while experiencing a next-generation approach to functional beverages."

This partnership underscores Odyssey's continued growth and commitment to the future of energy, delivering clean performance and focus to modern consumers, anytime, anywhere. Featured flavors at CIBO Express include: Pineapple Mango, Blue Raspberry, and Dragon Fruit Lemonade.

Available at the following airport locations:

LaGuardia Airport (New York, NY)

John F. Kennedy International Airport (New York, NY)

Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark, NJ)

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston, TX)

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (Washington, D.C.)

Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (Minneapolis, MN)

Chicago O'Hare International Airport (Chicago, IL)

Philadelphia International Airport (Philadelphia, PA)

About Odyssey Functional Energy:

Odyssey is the future of energy. Designed for sustained energy, focus, clarity, mood, and performance, Odyssey is powered by high-potency adaptogens and nootropics, including Organic Lion's Mane, Cordyceps, L-Theanine, Panax Ginseng, and naturally sourced green tea caffeine, with no artificial ingredients and no added sugar. With bold, craveable flavors, Odyssey provides clean, functional energy without the crash, available in both 222mg and 85mg caffeine formats to power whatever the day demands. Odyssey products are Non-GMO, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Kosher, and made with real fruit juice.

Odyssey is available in over 9,200 retail locations nationwide, with continued expansion across natural, mass, and club channels. Founded by entrepreneur Scott Frohman in 2022, Odyssey is more than a beverage, it's a smarter way to energize. Fuel your mind. Elevate your mood. Learn more at odysseyelixir.com and follow @OdysseyElixir.

