Odyssey Golf Introduces EXO Putters

Odyssey EXO putters will be available nationwide on May 18, 2018.

Key Points:

Maximum Forgiveness : With lightweight 6061 milled aluminum in the center, Odyssey engineers can take weight away from the center of the head and redistribute it to the perimeter of the head, which is made of 17-4 stainless steel. This concentrates weight, driving up the Moment of Inertia, or MOI (which is related to forgiveness), significantly for more consistent ball speeds and directional control.

White Hot Microhinge Insert: Combines legendary White Hot Feel with our proven Microhinge Insert Technology that creates immediate forward roll for more consistent distance and directional control.

Mallets (and Mallets With Toe Hang ): The Odyssey EXO line of putters provides face balanced options with double bend shafts (which reduce face rotation in the stroke) and toe hang options with our S necks (which allow for more face rotation in the stroke) on each model. Whatever a golfer's stroke path, Odyssey has ultra high MOI mallets to fit his game.

Head Shapes:

Seven, Indianapolis, Rossie (all available in face balanced and toe hang models)

New Product Introduction Price: $299.99

#1 Putter in Golf based on Golf Datatech On/Off Course Combined Unit Sales, March 2017-February 2018.

About Callaway Golf

Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) creates products designed to make every golfer a better golfer. Callaway Golf Company manufactures and sells golf clubs and golf balls, and sells bags, accessories and apparel in the golf and lifestyle categories, under the Callaway Golf®, Odyssey®, OGIO® and TravisMathew® brands worldwide. For more information please visit www.callawaygolf.com, www.odysseygolf.com, www.ogio.com, and www.travismathew.com.

