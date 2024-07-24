Odyssey House Implements Oracle Health to Help Enhance Patient Care, Improve Revenue Management

Utah-based mental health organization integrates EHR and behavioral health solutions to help deliver a better care experience for patients and providers

Automated revenue cycle processes to drive efficiency and speed reimbursement

AUSTIN, Texas, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Odyssey House, a community-based mental health and substance abuse treatment provider in Utah, has gone live with Oracle Health's electronic health record (EHR) and behavioral health solutions at its Martindale Clinic. By replacing its previous health records system with Oracle Health, Odyssey House will be able to further automate billing processes and give clinicians an all-encompassing view of patient data to help make more informed care decisions. With connected data and systems, Odyssey House can also reduce administrative overhead, improve financial transparency and control, and simplify its operational reporting.

Odyssey House is one of the largest and most comprehensive addiction programs in Utah. The organization offers adult outpatient and residential treatment services, as well as programming for parents with children, youth residential, sober housing, criminal justice, and alumni services across 29 care sites throughout the state.

"Oracle Health is the only EHR vendor that has been able to meet the needs of our agency with behavioral health charting, primary care charting, and an integrated revenue cycle solution," said Adam Cohen, chief executive officer, Odyssey House. "With Oracle Health, we can implement interoperable solutions that communicate with one another to help care for the whole patient."

As its program grew over the years, Odyssey House implemented multiple disparate solutions that ultimately required redundant data entry and complex manual processes to ensure that patient information was accessible and accurate for care teams, as well as for front and back-office staff. Following a thorough vendor review, Odyssey House selected Oracle Health's EHR to replace its legacy systems and drive clinical and operational efficiency.

Odyssey House recently went live with Oracle Health's EHR at its primary care Martindale Clinic. With the Oracle Health EHR and more than 200 behavioral health–specific screening and assessment tools, staff will be able to take advantage of the system's simplified workflows to create a more comprehensive patient record. These solutions, together with other features, including embedded telehealth capabilities and on-demand reporting and analytics, can help clinicians make more-informed care decisions.

The clinic will also benefit from Oracle Health EHR's revenue cycle management solutions. These tools will enable Odyssey House to aggregate clinical and financial data, automate chart completion, and simplify the coding workflow to help reduce manual processes, improve billing accuracy, and increase reimbursement rates.

"For many people, mental health is a years or lifelong battle, making it essential for caregivers to have a complete record of their patient's health and treatment journey," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "With Oracle's connected technologies, providers like Odyssey House can combine mental health and primary care data to help providers make the most informed care decisions, while maximizing opportunities as an organization by better managing revenue and optimizing efficiency."

Learn more about how Oracle is advancing healthcare at https://www.oracle.com/health/.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle