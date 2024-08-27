Odyssey Systems awarded $162 million U.S. Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center contract

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Odyssey Systems Consulting Group, Ltd,, a leading provider of integrated defense capabilities and technologies, announced today it was awarded a $162 million cost-plus-fixed fee contract by the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center to provide professional advisory and assistance services (PAAS) to the Nuclear Command, Control and Communications (NC3) Integration Directorate. Odyssey will support the directorate from several Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center locations including Hanscom Air Force Base (AFB), Mass. and Kirtland AFB, N.M.

"Odyssey is honored to be partnered with the AFNWC NC3 Integration Directorate as we grow our support across the Department of the Air Force's Battle Network, helping our customers create a resilient decision advantage," said Matt Kasberg, COO of Odyssey Systems. "We are grateful to be able to serve their mission and provide C5ISR across new mission areas and new geographic locations."

The NC3 PAAS contract was awarded to Odyssey to provide support for various funded missions for the Air Force and Space Force including operations and maintenance, missile procurement and research, development, test and evaluation. Odyssey has served missions on Hanscom AFB since the company's inception in 1997, specializing in command, control and communications for the USAF.

"Odyssey and our partners are committed to ensuring continuity to the NC3 mission and will manage the NC3 PAAS contract to deliver exceptional performance to deter our adversaries, maintain and advance essential NC3 integration for situational awareness, advanced warning and C2 capability," said Paul Marston, Odyssey's Executive Director of C5ISR.

About Odyssey Systems

Odyssey is dedicated to helping government leaders think ahead and accelerate capability. The company builds, secures and integrates capabilities and technologies to meet tomorrow's mission requirements. Odyssey enhances operational readiness through comprehensive program support. Odyssey's mission-driven culture is limitless, powering the purpose of its employees and customers everyday.

Media Inquiries

Sandra Perez, Marcoux Strategies: [email protected]

SOURCE Odyssey Systems