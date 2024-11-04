Odyssey Systems awarded $531M U.S. Air Force contract to support ISR & SOF Directorate

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Odyssey Systems Consulting Group, Ltd, a leading provider of integrated defense capabilities and technologies, announced today it was awarded a five-year $531M contract to provide cross-cutting Advisory and Assistance Services (A&AS) to the U.S. Air Force (USAF) Program Executive Officer (PEO) for Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance (ISR) and Special Operations Forces (SOF) and Air Force Tactical Exploitation of National Capabilities (TENCAP) organization.

The Air Force selected Odyssey to augment organic capabilities within the ISR & SOF Directorate with specialty engineering, technical subject matter expertise, and research assistance, as well as acquisition, program, financial and administrative capabilities. Odyssey's services will contribute to the development, production, modification, test, fielding and support of the $22B ISR and SOF portfolio. The portfolio and related services enable faster delivery of innovative warfighting capability and emerging technologies through partnership with AF TENCAP.

"The award of the ISR & SOF Directorate EPASS contract is a monumental achievement for Odyssey and further cements our presence as the preeminent Advisory & Assistance Services provider to the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center," said Tom Portlock, CEO of Odyssey Systems. "It speaks volumes about the stellar work provided by our employees to the Special Operations Forces Division over the past nine years, and we are thrilled to expand our support to the rest of the ISR & SOF Directorate for the next five years."

With this contract award, Odyssey will continue providing professional services to the USAF SOF community.

"It is an incredible honor for Odyssey to be trusted to continue our partnership with the ISR & SOF Directorate and greatly expand upon it by supporting a broad portfolio of ISR and SOF platforms and subsystems," said Dan Gordon, Odyssey's executive director of its aviation division. "We are truly excited for this opportunity to help empower the Directorate as it accelerates change and delivers critical ISR and SOF capabilities to the US warfighter and our allied partners in support of the Great Power Competition."

About Odyssey Systems

Odyssey is dedicated to helping government leaders think ahead and accelerate capability. The company builds, secures and integrates capabilities and technologies to meet tomorrow's mission requirements. Odyssey enhances operational readiness through comprehensive program support. Odyssey's mission-driven culture is limitless, powering the purpose of its employees and customers every day.

