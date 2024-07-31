Odyssey Systems Expands Huntsville Presence with New Office Opening

Firm Strengthens Commitment to Leading Technology Hub with Investment and Hiring Plans

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. and WAKEFIELD, Mass., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Odyssey Systems, a leading provider of integrated defense capabilities and technologies, announced today the opening of a new office at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, continuing building its business and team in the defense and aerospace hub. The new corporate office, located at 6200 Redstone Gateway SW, Suite 170, will support clients from the Missile Defense Agency and customers in the aviation and space operations communities.

"Odyssey has enjoyed a presence in Huntsville for nearly a decade, and our growth this past year has allowed us to make the strategic and long-term investment in our future business and talent here," said Odyssey Systems CEO Tom Portlock. "This is a major hub of defense and aerospace technology, not just in the South, but across the nation, and we can best serve our customers by having a home base from which to grow."

To support regional growth, Odyssey recently appointed Robert Thomas as director of strategic capture and to lead programs and business development in Rocket City.

"As we grow our capacity here in Huntsville, we bring along our reputation for being a truly great partner to local businesses and teammates. We share in our gains and innovations, expanding work and opportunities so that our partners can also enjoy new markets. It's a generative value proposition for us where everybody wins," said Thomas. "Huntsville has been our home for over a decade, and I've built relationships that are enduring and meaningful and I am looking forward to extending Odyssey's corporate values and culture as we build community here as well."

The company celebrates the official opening of the office with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception on Monday, August 5th at 3:00 p.m. Central.

Odyssey is dedicated to helping government leaders think ahead and accelerate capability. The company builds, secures and integrates capabilities and technologies to meet tomorrow's mission requirements. Odyssey enhances operational readiness through comprehensive program support. Odyssey's mission-driven culture is limitless, powering the purpose of its employees and customers everyday.

