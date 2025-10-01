OECD Test Guideline Updates 2025: The Impact Upon DART Study Designs and the Future Landscape of Omics, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into the changes to the OECD Test Guidelines: OECD 421, 422 and 443. The featured speaker will discuss the impact of these changes upon DART study designs. Attendees will learn how omics are beginning to be included in the DART OECD Test Guideline framework. The speaker will share why and how omics may become a part of regulatory studies in the future.

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In June 2025, updated versions of several Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Test Guidelines were published. This has impacted the study design of three key Test Guidelines for developmental and reproductive toxicology (DART) studies: OECD 421, OECD 422 and OECD 443.

This webinar will examine the implications of these changes to the Test Guidelines concerning their impact on study design itself. Emphasis will be placed on the changes to the study design of the OECD 443 Extended One Generation Reproductive Toxicity Study, a large and complex DART study. In addition, updates to the OECD 421 and 422 Test Guidelines signify a shift in the regulatory landscape to a relatively new concept for regulatory studies: omics evaluations.

Here, the featured speakers will highlight the changes to the OECD Test Guidelines and what these changes could mean for the OECD 421 and 422 study designs. They will also describe the context in which these Test Guideline changes have been made by exploring how omics measurements may become a fundamental aspect of regulatory studies in the future.

Join Steve Renaut, Associate Director, DART, Labcorp; and John Rooney Ph.D, Toxicogenomics Technical Expert, Syngenta, for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information or to register for this event, visit OECD Test Guideline Updates 2025: The Impact Upon DART Study Designs and the Future Landscape of Omics.

