OFD Life Sciences Expands Leadership as Demand for Lyophilization Accelerates

The addition of the Senior Director of Project Management builds on several key leadership additions in 2025 to strengthen operational excellence

ALBANY, Ore., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OFD Life Sciences, a division of Oregon Freeze Dry, today announced that Danielle Grosso has joined the organization as the Senior Director of Project Management. She will lead the program delivery and enterprise-wide project management across OFD, supporting the company during a period of continued growth.

"Danielle is a rare kind of leader who brings the discipline of a seasoned project management leader and the empathy of someone who deeply understands our customers' journey. I'm thrilled to have her join the team and help us continue to deliver the scientific depth and operational consistency that we're known for," said OFD CEO David Enloe.

With more than 15 years of experience in PMO development, risk-driven portfolio governance, and customer-centered delivery, Grosso is deeply familiar with the CDMO setting and brings extensive knowledge to the role. Her background in continuous improvement, including her Six Sigma Black Belt, has contributed to building scalable processes, improving forecasting accuracy, and driving on-time delivery for specialty programs.

"Creating project structures that provide customers with clarity, confidence, and momentum is my specialty, and with the OFD team, I'm blown away with the combination of technical expertise and genuine customer focus. I'm excited to be a part of that and play a role in enabling seamless execution along the way," said Grosso.

The addition of a Senior Director of Project Management comes on the heels of 2025 additions to the OFD Life Sciences Quality and R&D teams amid growing demand for biotech innovation.

Founded in 1963, OFD is one of the largest and most technologically advanced freeze-dryers in North America. OFD has long been a leader in both global reach and the variety of uses to which it applies freeze-drying technology.

About OFD Life Sciences

OFD Life Sciences is a division of Oregon Freeze Dry, one of the largest and most technologically advanced freeze-dryers in North America. OFD Life Sciences is a specialized CDMO focused on providing solutions to biopharma, consumer health, and animal health companies through its deep expertise in lyophilization. Featuring LyoLock™ bulk lyophilization services for API and ingredients, and patent pending LyoPastille® fast dissolve tablets, OFD Life Sciences preserves form, function, and stability while helping partners innovate to bring new and exciting products to market.

