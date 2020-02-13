Off Lease Only raised over $3 million for the Florida Hope Scholarship program

The Florida Hope Scholarship is the country's first program designed specifically for K-12 students who have been victimized by violence or bullying. In 2017, the Centers for Disease Control found that there were 18,412 reported incidences of bullying or violence in Florida high schools alone. The study found that this behavior can also lead to electronic bullying and lapsed attendance, because students felt unsafe at or on their way to/from school. The Hope Scholarship program gives students an opportunity to transfer to an out-of-district public school, or an eligible private school. Given a new environment, these students are then less likely to skip and/or drop out of school.

Off Lease Only receives Partner for Hope designation

In order for this program to work, car dealers have to participate by informing their customers about the program, and give them the opportunity to defer $105 of their vehicle sales tax to the program. Car dealers like Off Lease Only can be designated "Partners for Hope", when they go a step further and actively raise awareness for the program. By letting each customer know just how important this simple tax election is to the children in Florida, Off Lease Only buyers have opened their hearts and helped raise over $3 million to help these at-risk students.

"Off Lease Only has a long-standing commitment to help make our communities a better place for all," said Mark Fischer, founder of Off Lease Only. "We recognize the importance of education in preparing our kids to think and learn on their own, as that is the foundation for success in the workforce and in society. We are proud to be a Partner for Hope and fully support the Hope Scholarship Program to give every student the opportunity to receive the best education possible."

"We are honored to have Off Lease Only as a partner in our mission to provide these students with the opportunity to refocus on their education in a new learning environment," said Doug Tuthill, president of Step Up For Students. "It is because of the support of automobile dealerships like Off Lease Only that the Hope Scholarship program is possible, and we are incredibly grateful for their partnership."

The Hope Scholarship is a program that can genuinely change lives, but many used car dealers don't adequately represent it to their customers. Off Lease Only customers on the other hand, have helped to raise over $3 million for this very worthwhile program.

About Off Lease Only

Founded in 1992, Off Lease Only is one of the largest volume used-car dealerships in the United States. With four state-of-the-art retail locations in Palm Beach, Miami, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale Florida, Off Lease Only helps buyers to skip the depreciation and save thousands of dollars on more than 5,000 low mileage 2016-2020 cars, trucks, SUVs and vans. Off Lease Only has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, is recognized as an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer, and has received recognition multiple times as DealerRater's "Used Car Dealer of the Year for the Entire United States". For more information, visit www.offleaseonly.com.

