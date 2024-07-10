Off-Stamp brings SW16000 single-use vape pod

A larger puff count of up to 16,000 puffs

Brand new SW16000 pod compatible with SW series battery

A total of 16 flavors now available

LAS VEGAS, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaping game changer Off-Stamp today unveiled SW16000, the latest of the innovative series' single-use pod in the US, and a part of the dual-form interchangeable pod-battery pair.

In an upgrade from the previous SW9000, SW16000 almost doubles the pleasure by delivering up to 7,000 more puffs and eight new flavors — leveled-up features based on its compatibility with the series' attachable battery.

SW16000 pod

Enhanced use duration with sized-up pods

With 17 ml of e-liquid, an SW16000 pod provides a longer-lasting vaping session of up to 16,000 puffs in pair with an attachable battery.

The new replaceable pod, with its magnetic structure, boosts cost-efficiency and reduces parts disposal in the long run. Adult users are strongly advised to keep the attachable battery, and couple it with SW16000 reshuffled pods for a longer product lifespan.

Equipped with an in-built battery, the standalone SW16000 pod empowers to offer a more enduring vaping session, without the attachable battery part.

Doubled joy with eight flavor additions

With eight brand-new flavors offered by SW16000 pod, now users can choose from a selection of 16 flavors in the series, on top of the eight existing ones from SW9000.

Featuring mixed fruit and drink flavors favored by American adults, new SW16000 pod offerings satisfy palates with Baja Blast, Blue Razz Grape Ice, Dragon Melon Ice, Mango Twist, Rocket Popsicle, Sour Apple Ice, and Strawmelon Peach Ice.

Additionally, SW16000 pod inherits the series' playfulness down the line. Available in six colors and six patterns, the new pod continues to inspire users to match with seven attachable batteries in a snap for multiple combinations and more possibilities.

"With our new SW16000 pods, this SW series now provides a broader range of choices," said Penny Yip, product manager of Off-Stamp. "It echoes our unstoppable dedication to meeting the diverse preferences of adult vapers in the US with an offering of longer-lasting product selections."

All-round upgrade on experience

Powered by Mesh Coil, the new generation of SW16000 pod guarantees a smoother mouthfeel in every puff. It fully exploits the potential of the well-layered e-liquids to deliver authentic and consistent flavor reproduction.

The new pod also boasts higher power output, bringing a tenser burst of flavor and denser vapor, allowing users to relish the mellow flavors of SW16000.

About Off-Stamp

Game-changing vape brand Off-Stamp is committed to providing the most interactive and novel vaping experience for adult users. With boundless creativity, the brand designs a diversity of captivating and innovative products that reflect its users' non-conventional personas, encouraging them to share positive vibes and enjoy every moment of life.

For more information about Off-Stamp and its products, please visit off-stamp.com

SOURCE Off-Stamp