Off to a Fresh Start: Dutch Bros Coffee launches new drinks to kick off 2021

The Cold Brew Kicker pairs perfectly Iced with Soft Top or Toasted. Yes, you read that right! At Dutch Bros, each drink is completely customizable, which means you can "Toast" your Cold Brew Kicker (& we actually recommend it!) to keep extra warm this winter season.

Looking for a milk alternative? Dutch Bros has the drink for you. The Oat Milk Kicker Latte features creamy oat milk and espresso that provides an extra pick me up when you need it most!

The Sugar-Free Peach Rebel is the newest Blue Rebel® Energy Drink flavor that Dutch Bros customers can enjoy. The subtle sweetness of peach with the rocking zing of a Blue Rebel energy drink makes for a tantalizing experience for your tastebuds!

The Cold Brew Kicker, Oat Milk Kicker Latte and Sugar-Free Peach Rebel will be featured through the end of February but are permanent additions to the menu.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is the country's largest privately held drive-thru coffee company, with more than 400 locations and 12,000 employees in nine states. The company is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, a private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com, like Dutch Bros Coffee on Facebook or follow @DutchBros on Twitter.

