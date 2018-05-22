Offers Being Accepted For Assets of Blow-Molding Factory

FREMONT, Ohio, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the orderly wind-down of Fremont Plastic Products Inc., Tiger Group, Loeb Winternitz LLC, and Arlington Plastics Machinery, Inc. are now accepting offers for well-maintained assets of the subsidiary of The Plastics Group, a blow molding company that had operated locations in Ohio and Illinois. The Fremont location includes 18 blow molding machines, along with pelletizers, robots, granulators, blenders, conveying, plant support, material handling, machine shop equipment and more.

Available equipment includes a dual 15-lb. head Davis Standard (Sterling) blow molding machine, 4-1/2" diameter, 250 hp AC on 36" centers, from 2000 The offering also includes a 75-lb. Sterling/Davis Standard Accumulator head blow molding machine, 6" diameter, 300-hp with Maco 6500 control, from 1999

The assets are currently located at the subsidiary's 178,000-square-foot facility on Cedar Street in Fremont, about 38 miles east of Toledo, Ohio. The Plastic Group's Willowbrook, Ill. location is in the process of being sold as an ongoing facility to another operator.

"Through this sale, manufacturers can acquire, at auction prices, blow molding machines and associated equipment with the capacity to handle 20 million pounds of plastic each year to make gas cans, fuel tanks, kayaks, playground equipment, portable toilets and other products," said John Coelho, Senior Director of Tiger's Commercial & Industrial Division.

"The Fremont Plant has a diverse offering of well-maintained and large capacity blow molding equipment, and support assets," said Charles Winternitz, President of Loeb Winternitz. "This is a great opportunity for direct competitors and other plastic industry manufacturers to purchase the primary production equipment, and/or ancillary assets, at a significant savings over new cost. We are excited to be part of this project."

Machinery available for sale includes a huge offering of accumulator blow molding machines with 10-lb. to 100-lb. heads, manufactured by Davis Standard/Sterling, Hartig and Krupp Kautex.

Ancillary equipment includes Fanuc 6 axis robots, pelletizer lines, granulators with blowers and cyclones, surge bins, vacuum loaders, scales, leak testers, incline belt conveyors and conveying systems, a quality control lab, a large quantity of spare and repair parts, and more.

Plant support equipment includes screw air compressors by Quincy and Leroi Rotary, air dryers and water chillers, galvanized steel storage silos with blowers, a railcar unloading system, Lantech and Highlight automatic pallet wrappers, a shrink tunnel, a shrink tunnel, and much more.

Material handling assets include LPG and electric forklifts by Hyster and Nissan, a JLG electric boom lift, an MEC scissor lift, floor sweepers, a trash compactor, pallet jacks, and more.

Machine shop components for sale include a Bridgeport milling machine, a Tarnow engine lathe, welders, vertical and horizontal band saws, hand and power tools, and metal worktables.

Offers, inquiries or inspection requests can be submitted to: John Coelho at (617) 523-5866, or by email at JCoelho@tigergroup.com. For further information, visit: www.soldtiger.com.

The landlord is offering the 178,200-square- foot building for lease as a single tenant industrial (warehouse or light manufacturing) facility on an absolute net basis. For information, please contact Bob Mack at Signature Associates, (419) 249-6301 or rmack@signatureassociates.com.

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group C&I Division, Jeremy Halford, Managing Director, (805) 497-4999, 195671@email4pr.com; at Loeb Winternitz LLC, Sara Bogin, Marketing Director, (773) 496-5707, 195671@email4pr.com; at Arlington Plastics Machinery, Inc., Alan Clarke, (224) 875-3714, 195671@email4pr.com; at Parness & Associates Public Relations, Bill Parness, 195671@email4pr.com; (732) 290-0121 or Mobile: 732-673-6852.

