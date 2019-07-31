OfferUp Appoints Michael Zeisser, Alibaba's Former Head of U.S. Investments, To Board of Directors as It Charts Path Towards Local Marketplace of the Future

SEATTLE, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OfferUp, the largest mobile marketplace in the U.S. for local buyers and sellers, today announced Michael Zeisser, the former chairman of U.S. Investments for Alibaba Group and leader of Alibaba's strategic investments outside of Asia, has joined the company's board of directors.

As Alibaba's most senior executive in the Americas, he opened and led Alibaba's corporate office in Silicon Valley and built an international investment organization whose strategic investments included leading disruptive companies such as Lyft, Snapchat, Magic Leap, 1stDibs, Jet, Amblin Entertainment, and Zulily.

"Very few consumer companies can build an ecosystem that includes millions of buyers, sellers, and service providers, but those that do are able to change consumer behavior and transform lives," said Zeisser. "Throughout my career, I've had the privilege to help the world's biggest marketplaces grow from great ideas with dedicated communities to household names that are primary destinations for hundreds of millions of customers. I'm joining the board of OfferUp because I believe their marketplace has enormous potential to reshape local commerce in the U.S."

Michael has considerable governance experience and has advised all levels of companies, from startups through IPO and to public organizations. He recently chaired the board of XO Group and serves on the boards of Shutterfly and Dash Radio. He was a director on the pre-IPO boards of TripAdvisor and CommerceHub, served as a board director of IAC, Time Inc., QVC, OpenTV, Lyft, Magic Leap, and as board chairman of Game Show Network, a joint venture between Liberty Media and Sony.

"The amount of consumer marketplace experience that Michael has is unmatched, and as OfferUp enters its next stage of development, we need tenacious advisors who have proven expertise with rapidly-growing companies," said Nick Huzar, co-founder and CEO of OfferUp. "His ability to help marketplaces innovate and scale will allow us to better serve the community that makes OfferUp the best local marketplace in the U.S."

