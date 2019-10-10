OfferUp's Nationwide Auto Dealer Program Now Includes 2,000 Dealers

SEATTLE, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OfferUp, the largest mobile marketplace in the U.S. for local buyers and sellers, today announced that it has more than 2,000 paying dealers participating in its auto sales program, a fivefold increase from 12 months ago.

It is estimated that nearly 10 percent of used car sales in the U.S. last year took place on OfferUp's marketplace, resulting in billions of dollars in auto sales. Millions of listings from private sellers across the nation attract buyers looking for pre-owned vehicles. In response to consumer interest and growth, OfferUp created the Verified Auto Dealers program to provide digital tools that make it easier for dealers to buy and sell cars locally. More than 30 percent of cars sold on OfferUp sell within two days, and more than 50 percent sell within a week.

"More than 44 million people use OfferUp annually to buy and sell locally, and we see millions of views every week from people looking at listings in our Cars & Trucks category," said Nick Huzar, OfferUp co-founder and CEO. "We created the Verified Auto Dealers Program after realizing many dealer sales reps around the country were posting vehicles in our marketplace as their 'secret weapon' to generate more leads. Our tools help dealers find car buyers who are ready to buy and respond well to digital customer service."

OfferUp's Verified Auto Dealers program gives dealers access to a suite of digital tools to broaden their exposure and manage leads coming from OfferUp's marketplace, including the ability to:

Automatically list their vehicles by connecting to their inventory feed

Show a vehicle's Carfax report

Enable instant communication with car buyers via chat and Click-to-Call

Access the Top Lead Indicator that provides visibility on leads that demonstrate high intent to purchase given their shopping behavior

Increase their visibility through advanced advertising solutions

Take advantage of custom solutions for Buy Here Pay Here dealers

Dealers across the country are reporting on their success with OfferUp's Verified Auto Dealers Program:

"Craigslist got too expensive and complicated, so we wanted to try something new. We signed up for the minimum auto dealer package with OfferUp and got an amazing return on investment: we're selling 7% of our inventory from leads on the app!" - Paul Kochman , R&B Auto Center, Fontana, CA

, R&B Auto Center, "It's so effective that I'm hoping no other dealers in my area enroll. I like having my own little corner on OfferUp where I can dominate." - Vincent "Mitch" Vogle, Rod's All Star Auto, Puyallup, WA

"The service works perfectly and is not overwhelming. I also like that it's more personable than other services because of the unique chatting feature." - Dennis Black , Doug's Northwest Cadillac, Shoreline, WA

Earlier this year, OfferUp announced new partnerships with inventory management vendors such as Hammer Corp, AutoSweet, TapClassified and DealerFront to allow dealers already taking advantage of these partner services to seamlessly list their inventory on OfferUp's marketplace.

Since 2011, OfferUp has paved the way for a simpler, more trusted way to buy and sell locally. OfferUp Autos was launched in 2018 to reduce the friction in the car buying and selling process by making it easier for customers to browse local inventory, and for sellers to post their listing for free.

For more information on OfferUp Autos or to sign up for the Verified Auto Dealers Program, visit offerup.com/autos

