Office Anesthesia Launches New Initiative to Improve Access to Care for Pediatric Dental Patients

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Anesthesia is excited to announce a nationwide initiative in collaboration with celebrities, healthcare leaders and philanthropists to improve access to care for those most in need, including pediatric dental patients suffering from debilitating conditions like autism, down syndrome and other disabilities.

Through a number of upcoming events and groundbreaking partnerships, Office Anesthesia is continuing its mission to create change while also revolutionizing the healthcare industry as a whole in 2026. This ranges from charity events to community outreach in cities across the United States starting with: Cleveland, Detroit, Los Angeles, Miami and New York City.

Harry M. Miller, M.D. who's the Founder, CEO and Chief Medical Officer of Office Anesthesia stated: "We provide anesthesia in dental offices so children and special needs patients who cannot tolerate routine dental care can actually receive the timely access to care/treatment they deserve instead of being deferred, denied or sent to already overburdened hospitals and other facilities."

The fact is access to care has been an ongoing problem for decades and it is time to change the status quo and make a huge difference. The company is proud of the dream team it has assembled with its incredible knowledge and power to create waves.

If you or your company are passionate about helping the next generation, Office Anesthesia wants to hear from you and find ways to collaborate!

As the company continues to expand they're searching for both highly driven and qualified pediatric and generalist anesthesiologists to join their innovative team.

Office Anesthesia is on a mission to help children and families, revolutionize the world of anesthesiology and transform the medical industry as a whole by focusing on the most complex cases while integrating cutting-edge processes/methodologies backed by decades of experience combined with proprietary technologies that are changing the game.

