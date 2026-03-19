Office Practicum Promotes Jennifer Reale to Chief Financial Officer

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Practicum (OP), the market's leading pediatric-specialty EHR, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Reale as Chief Financial Officer.

A highly accomplished financial professional, Reale brings more than fifteen years of experience in accounting and finance. She joined Office Practicum in 2021 as Director of Finance and has since expanded her leadership to include oversight of Legal and Compliance.

Jennifer Reale

In her new role, Reale will lead financial strategy, planning, accounting, legal, and risk management across the organization, including OP's portfolio companies NextStep Solutions, a behavioral health EHR, and RemedyConnect, a medical practice marketing and patient engagement company. She will play a key role in supporting OP's continued growth and long-term success.

"Since joining OP, Jen has been an indispensable leader, initially overseeing finance and accounting before taking on legal and compliance," said Mike Ressel, CEO. "Her talent for navigating complex business challenges, paired with her strategic vision and steadfast commitment to OP's mission, has been instrumental to our recent success, and we're incredibly fortunate to have her on our leadership team."

Since joining OP, Reale has helped streamline financial and risk management operations while serving as a trusted advisor and mentor across the organization. Her leadership combines strong financial expertise with a forward-looking approach to growth and innovation.

"I'm honored to step into the CFO role and help guide OP into its next chapter," said Reale. "As both a financial leader and a parent, I understand that our work goes beyond data — it's about giving pediatricians more time to care for children. I'm excited to support our customers and families while driving smart, sustainable growth."

About Office Practicum

Office Practicum is the leader in pediatric healthcare technology, providing independent pediatric practices with solutions that support every stage of a child's development. From clinical and operational workflows supported by pediatric AI, to patient engagement and financial management, OP helps practices stay competitive and sustainable in an era of consolidation. Learn more at www.officepracticum.com.

Media Contact:

Darice Warren

[email protected]

SOURCE Office Practicum