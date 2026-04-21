VaxCare and Office Practicum Announce Enhanced Integration to Streamline Vaccinations for Pediatric Practices

Expanded interoperability between VaxCare and Office Practicum (OP) enables vaccine administration data to be read and updated directly in the patient chart, reducing duplicate documentation and giving time back to care teams.

ORLANDO, Fla., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VaxCare, an integrated care delivery platform serving more than 21,000 healthcare providers nationwide, and Office Practicum, the market's leading pediatric-specialty EHR used by independent pediatric practices across the United States, today announced an enhanced integration designed to reduce administrative burden and improve workflow efficiency for pediatric care teams. This enhancement is the result of a strategic relationship between VaxCare and Office Practicum, aimed at creating a more integrated and effective pediatric vaccination experience.

Pediatric practices rely on efficient vaccine management as a core part of well-child visits and preventive care, and OP gives practices the tools to manage vaccines directly within their workflow, from documentation to tracking and reporting. For practices that prefer to outsource vaccine purchasing and inventory management, the integration with VaxCare provides an additional option.

Immunization documentation remains one of the most frequent administrative tasks in pediatric workflows. The new integration ensures that vaccine activity completed through VaxCare is reflected directly in the patient record in OP, keeping both systems aligned without the need for extra steps.

"This enhanced integration with VaxCare is all about giving time back to pediatric practices," said Chris Gibson, Interoperability Product Director at OP. "By automatically writing administered vaccines into the patient chart, we're eliminating duplicate documentation and streamlining workflows, so providers and staff can spend less time on data entry and more time focused on delivering high-quality care to their patients."

The integration builds on a longstanding relationship between the two companies and reflects a shared focus on supporting pediatric practices with flexible workflow options. OP continues to serve as the central clinical and operational platform for independent pediatric practices, while VaxCare offers a fully managed vaccine solution for practices that prefer to outsource inventory purchasing and management.

"We believe the future of healthcare lies in intelligent, connected systems that remove friction from care delivery," said Casey DeLoach, CEO of VaxCare. "Our relationship with OP brings together vaccine management and clinical workflows in a way that is seamless, efficient, and purpose-built for pediatric practices. We're helping providers reclaim time, elevate care, and strengthen the overall patient experience."

The expanded integration will be available in early July for all pediatric practices using both VaxCare and OP.

About VaxCare

VaxCare has been dedicated to improving the vaccination process for healthcare providers and their patients for more than 15 years, with over 5,000 partnered practices. Their care delivery platform integrates the entire vaccine process into one simple touchpoint that works with clinics of all sizes to make vaccinating easy and efficient by removing financial and administrative frictions. For more information, visit vaxcare.com.

About Office Practicum

Office Practicum is the leader in pediatric healthcare technology, providing independent pediatric practices with solutions that support every stage of a child's development. From clinical and operational workflows supported by pediatric AI, to patient engagement and financial management, OP helps practices stay competitive and sustainable in an era of consolidation. Learn more at www.officepracticum.com.

Media Contacts

VaxCare

Joe Loveless

[email protected]

Office Practicum

Darice Warren

[email protected]

SOURCE Office Practicum