Offshore AUV & ROV Markets, 2026 - Drilling & Well Completion Support, Construction Support, Inspection, Repair & Maintenance Service, Subsea Engineering Services

The Global Offshore AUV & ROV Market was valued USD 3.53 Billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at an impressive rate of 11.48% CAGR during 2021-2026.

The Global Offshore AUV & ROV Market is driven by the increasing offshore oil & gas discoveries in different countries across the globe.

Additionally, these AUVs & ROVs help in detecting submerged rocks and obstructions and raise alarms & alerts. As a result of this they are highly preferred and used in the navigational system of marine vehicles. However, this is quite capital intensive and requires huge investment thereby restricting the market growth during the forecast period.



The exceptional services offered by autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) as well as remotely operated vehicles (ROV) have created a huge demand across the world. The excessive use of fossil fuels has led to an increasing adoption of AUV and ROV among end-users across the world. The constantly rising demand for hydrocarbons has encouraged companies to focus on offshore drilling activities, to enhance green energy.

The role of AUVs in studying seafloors before construction of subs-seas infrastructure has fueled the demand for AUVs in recent years. Additionally, the incorporation of technologies such as intelligent control systems and sensor-based steering will contribute to an increase in the demand for AUVs and ROVs across the world. The report encompasses several factors that have constituted an increase in the Global Offshore AUV & ROV Market.



Regionally, the offshore AUV & ROV market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the overall offshore AUV & ROV market owing to the increasing oil & gas projects especially in the U.S. and Mexico.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

The major players operating in the offshore AUV & ROV market are:

Oceaneering International, Inc

Fugro NV

DOF Subsea AS

Subsea 7, Inc

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc

Atlas Electronik GmbH

Kongsberg Maritime AS

Deep Ocean Group

Saipem S.p.A

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Global Offshore AUV & ROV Market, By Product Type:

AUV

Man Portable

Large Vehicle

Light Weight Vehicle (LWV)

Heavy Weight Vehicle (HWV)

ROV

Small Vehicle

Work-Class Vehicle

Heavy Work-Class Vehicle

High-Capacity Electric Vehicle

Global Offshore AUV & ROV Market, By Propulsion System:

Hybrid System

Electric System

Mechanical System

Global Offshore AUV & ROV Market, By Depth:

Less Than 5,000 Feet

5,000-10,000 Feet

Above 10,000 Feet

Global Offshore AUV & ROV Market, By Application:

Drilling & Well Completion Support

Construction Support

Inspection

Repair & Maintenance Service

Subsea Engineering Services & Remote Subsea Intervention Tooling Design

Global Offshore AUV & ROV Market, By End-User:

Oil & Gas

Defense

Commercial

Scientific Research

Global Offshore AUV & ROV Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

MEA

