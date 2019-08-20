Offshore Oil & Gas Seismic Equipment & Acquisitions Solutions: Global Market Outlook to 2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Offshore Oil & Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Solutions Market By Type (Seismometer; Data Acquisition Devices & Others), By Dimension (2D & 3D), By Service Type, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions market stood at around $ 660 million in 2018 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5% to cross $ 890 million by 2024.

The growth of global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisition solutions market is majorly attributable to rising investments in oil & gas exploration activities, stability in crude oil prices and an increasing number of strategic partnerships. Moreover, the increasing demand for oil and gas is resulting in rising exploration activities to find more oil and gas reserves, which in turn, is further fueling the growth of global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions market.



In terms of type, the global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions are categorized into seismometer, data acquisition devices and others. Among the types, seismometer accounted for a significant portion of the global market in 2018 and is also anticipated to remain as the largest category throughout the forecast period.



On the basis of regions, the market for offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions is categorized into North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The Middle East and Africa are likely to witness a healthy growth rate during the forecast period on account of increasing oil and gas exploration activities in the region.



The global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions market is fairly concentrated. Some of the major players operating the global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions are SeaBird Exploration, PGS, PLCS, ION, Wireless Seismic, Guralp Systems, Cray, ESG Solutions, Panasonic, among others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions market size.

To forecast the global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions market based on type, dimension, service type and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for the global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions market.

