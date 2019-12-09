Offshoring Opportunities Report 2019: Offshoring Services as an Evolutionary Business Model, and Growing Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Offshoring Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report is limited to specific countries, including Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Ukraine, Poland, Belarus, Bulgaria, Romania, China, India, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Philippines. Also, findings focus on specific industries such as IT and ITES, BPO, Medical, Human Resource and Finance while gathering data for availability of skilled workforce and average salary at every level in these industries.



Report Includes:



A conceptual study of offshoring services as an evolutionary business model, and growing opportunities thereby

Insight into the export-oriented foreign direct investment (FDI) projects related to offshored services

Introduction of key international sensible policies fostering competitiveness in the service offshoring market

Comparative advantages of the contracting environment as a driving factor of rise of service offshoring

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographical Scope

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Overview of Offshoring Opportunities

Offshoring Definition

How Offshoring is Different than Outsourcing

Advantages/Disadvantages of Offshoring

Advantages

Disadvantages

Reshoring

Chapter 4 Major Destinations and Comparisons

Analysis of Average Salaries

Analysis on Ease of Doing Business

Analysis of English Proficiency by Country

Analysis of Corporate Taxes by Country

Companies Providing Offshoring Solutions and Services

Offshore Business Processing Pty Ltd

Offshore Software Solutions

Offshore Company Solutions

Diversify OSS Pty Ltd.

Origo BPO

Chapter 5 Singapore

Country Outlook

Ease of Doing Business in Singapore

Comparison of Salaries in Singapore versus the U.S., by Industry and Hierarchy Level

versus the U.S., by Industry and Hierarchy Level Annualized Salaries by Business Function and Role

Availability of Skilled Workforce

Existing Offshore Companies in Singapore

Foreign Language Proficiency

Available Business Centers/City

GDPR Compliance in Singapore

Other Information

How Easy It is to Hire Educated People?

Singapore Employment Act

Transport Facilities in Singapore

Taxes Imposed on Offshored Companies

Advantages of Offshoring in Singapore

Chapter 6 Philippines



Chapter 7 Malaysia



Chapter 8 Vietnam



Chapter 9 Belarus



Chapter 10 India



Chapter 11 Poland



Chapter 12 Chile



Chapter 13 Ukraine



Chapter 14 Brazil



Chapter 15 Bulgaria



Chapter 16 China



Chapter 17 Mexico



Chapter 18 Romania



Chapter 19 Thailand



Companies Mentioned



Offshore Business Processing Pty Ltd

Offshore Software Solutions

Offshore Company Solutions

Diversify OSS Pty Ltd.

Origo BPO

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j84w8u

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

