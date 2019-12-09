Offshoring Opportunities Report 2019: Offshoring Services as an Evolutionary Business Model, and Growing Opportunities
DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Offshoring Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is limited to specific countries, including Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Ukraine, Poland, Belarus, Bulgaria, Romania, China, India, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Philippines. Also, findings focus on specific industries such as IT and ITES, BPO, Medical, Human Resource and Finance while gathering data for availability of skilled workforce and average salary at every level in these industries.
Report Includes:
- A conceptual study of offshoring services as an evolutionary business model, and growing opportunities thereby
- Insight into the export-oriented foreign direct investment (FDI) projects related to offshored services
- Introduction of key international sensible policies fostering competitiveness in the service offshoring market
- Comparative advantages of the contracting environment as a driving factor of rise of service offshoring
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographical Scope
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview of Offshoring Opportunities
- Offshoring Definition
- How Offshoring is Different than Outsourcing
- Advantages/Disadvantages of Offshoring
- Advantages
- Disadvantages
- Reshoring
Chapter 4 Major Destinations and Comparisons
- Analysis of Average Salaries
- Analysis on Ease of Doing Business
- Analysis of English Proficiency by Country
- Analysis of Corporate Taxes by Country
- Companies Providing Offshoring Solutions and Services
- Offshore Business Processing Pty Ltd
- Offshore Software Solutions
- Offshore Company Solutions
- Diversify OSS Pty Ltd.
- Origo BPO
Chapter 5 Singapore
- Country Outlook
- Ease of Doing Business in Singapore
- Comparison of Salaries in Singapore versus the U.S., by Industry and Hierarchy Level
- Annualized Salaries by Business Function and Role
- Availability of Skilled Workforce
- Existing Offshore Companies in Singapore
- Foreign Language Proficiency
- Available Business Centers/City
- GDPR Compliance in Singapore
- Other Information
- How Easy It is to Hire Educated People?
- Singapore Employment Act
- Transport Facilities in Singapore
- Taxes Imposed on Offshored Companies
- Advantages of Offshoring in Singapore
Chapter 6 Philippines
Chapter 7 Malaysia
Chapter 8 Vietnam
Chapter 9 Belarus
Chapter 10 India
Chapter 11 Poland
Chapter 12 Chile
Chapter 13 Ukraine
Chapter 14 Brazil
Chapter 15 Bulgaria
Chapter 16 China
Chapter 17 Mexico
Chapter 18 Romania
Chapter 19 Thailand
