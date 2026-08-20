The basketball superstar and pet health advocate is teaming up with Royal Canin and VCA Animal Hospitals—both proudly part of Mars Petcare—to champion feline preventive care

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROYAL CANIN U.S., a global leader in pet health nutrition, and VCA Animal Hospitals, a leading provider of veterinary care and part of the Mars Veterinary Health care network, are teaming up with OG Anunoby to encourage cat owners everywhere to prioritize preventive care, and schedule annual veterinary visits in honor of National Take Your Cat to the Vet Day on August 22, 2026.

OG Anunoby Wants You to Take Your Cat to the Vet

Following the success of 'OG's Starting Five' adoption program, Anunoby is continuing his collaboration with Royal Canin and VCA to use his platform as a cat lover and animal advocate to remind cat owners about the importance of routine wellness exams and early detection.

"As a cat lover who hopes to have a cat one day, I'm learning about what it takes to be a responsible pet owner. Cats are known for hiding when something is not right, which is why regular veterinary visits are important," said OG Anunoby, Professional Basketball Star. "I'm excited to team up with Royal Canin and VCA Animal Hospitals to encourage pet owners to take their cats to the veterinarian. As an athlete, I don't wait until something is wrong to check in with experts. Preventive care is important for me, and it's just as important for our pets."

New insights from Mars Veterinary Health's extensive pet health data highlight a significant gap in cats receiving routine veterinary care. Analyzing data from more than three million pets seen at its U.S. general veterinary practices in 2025, the network found dogs accounted for nearly 80%of pets seen, while cats represented just over 20%. Cats also visited less frequently, averaging about two visits per year compared to nearly three for dogs.

"Our commitment to feline education reflects Royal Canin's long-standing belief that nutrition and preventive veterinary care work hand in hand to help cats live healthier lives," said Jennifer Cullen, general manager, Royal Canin U.S. veterinary business unit. "We're proud to continue that commitment by partnering with OG Anunoby to encourage more cat owners to make routine veterinary visits a priority. Together with OG, we want to remind cat owners everywhere to take a simple but meaningful step for their pets: schedule that vet visit today.

Young adulthood is an important stage in a cat's life, as common conditions such as dental disease and unhealthy weight gain can begin to emerge. When identified early, these issues are often easier and less costly to manage. Despite this, Mars Veterinary Health data found a 26% decline in veterinary visits between the juvenile stage (under 1 year) and young adulthood (ages 1 to under 3 years) in cats. Among young adult cats seen in 2025:

Nearly 30% had dental calculus

10% were overweight

Nearly 10% had gingivitis

"Routine, preventive veterinary care is one of the most important factors in maintaining the health and wellbeing of cats," said Dr. Julia Georgesen, chief medical officer at VCA Animal Hospitals. "Regular wellness visits help veterinarians identify concerns early and provide personalized recommendations to support long-term health. However, our data suggests that many cats visit their veterinarians less frequently than dogs. At VCA, we're working to make veterinary care more accessible and predictable for pet owners through our CareClub Paws and Access plans, designed to provide pets with veterinary wellness care at all life stages."

For more information, visit royalcanin.com/us/es-us/cats/cat2vet, or schedule an appointment at VCA here.

ABOUT ROYAL CANIN®

ROYAL CANIN® is part of the Royal Canin Division in the Mars, Incorporated group, and a global leader in Health Through Nutrition for cats and dogs fulfilling its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. Founded in 1968 by French veterinarian, Dr. Jean Cathary, ROYAL CANIN® designs precise, science-based nutrition for cats and dogs available at pet specialty retailers and veterinary practices worldwide.

Over the years, ROYAL CANIN® has pushed the limits of nutrition and knowledge in partnership with pet professionals, including breeders and veterinarians. Its unique business approach puts the nutritional requirements of cats and dogs at the heart of innovation. Pet's age, lifestyle, size, breed, and sensitivities are studied through science and observation to produce diets that meet their specific needs.

ROYAL CANIN® generates value not only for pets, but also for people and the planet. This means being mutually beneficial to the ecosystem, empowering Associates, building enduring relationships with stakeholders, and always thinking about how to ensure a viable future for generations to come.

ABOUT VCA® ANIMAL HOSPITALS

VCA Animal Hospitals cares for more than four millions pets each year through high-quality, compassionate general practice, emergency, and specialty veterinary services. As part of the global, family-owned Mars Veterinary Health network and guided by its Purpose—A Better World for Pets—VCA invests in cutting-edge tools, training, and technology that benefit current and future generations of pets and the people who love them. To learn more about VCA, visit vca.com, and click here to find a Mars Veterinary Health clinic near you.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products, veterinary services, and quality snacking and food products delight millions of people and support pets all around the world. With the strategic acquisition of Kellanova, we have further enhanced our capabilities and expanded our reach in the global market. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, and now, iconic brands from Kellanova including Pringles®, Cheez-It® and Pop-Tarts®. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, and ANICURA™, span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Royal Canin