OGA Breaks Ground on New Office Complex for Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance

27,750-square-foot Clarksville facility will offer a more robust catalog of services

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oman-Gibson Associates (OGA), a full-service health care real estate firm based in Nashville, recently broke ground on an orthopaedic office building complex for Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance (TOA) in Clarksville, Tenn. The new 27,750-square-foot medical office building will be located on a 6.81-acre site off I-24 Exit 11 at 1000 S. Gateway Blvd. and is a relocation of the physician group's Clarksville offices, currently located at 141 Hillcrest Drive in Clarksville.

In addition to physician office space, the new facility will feature an even more robust catalog of orthopaedic services, including urgent care, advanced imaging, a larger physical therapy facility, and a sports performance facility that includes an outdoor artificial turf area. The new facility is expected to be completed by late 2024.

"The Clarksville community is growing quickly, and TOA's new state-of-the-art facility, with enhanced clinic, physical therapy, imaging services, and specialized orthopedic urgent care, will meet that need," said Rob Simmons, Chief Executive Officer of TOA. "In addition to these enhanced services, we will also become a stronger resource for the community with our sports performance programming. For more than 90 years, TOA has been at the forefront of orthopedics. This facility demonstrates our commitment to support the communities we serve with a comprehensive approach to support active lifestyles."

"We're grateful for our years-long partnership with TOA and their trust in us to bring their vision to life," said Bond Oman, OGA chief executive officer. "The new Clarksville complex exemplifies our commitment to providing cutting-edge medical spaces that cater to the evolving needs of both providers and patients, and we look forward to realizing this vision with TOA."

OGA has completed multiple developments for TOA, the most recent being a 55,000-square-foot orthopedic medical office building and ambulatory surgery center in Murfreesboro, TN.

Brasfield & Gorrie is serving as general contractor, Earl Swensson Associates is the project's architectural firm, and the civil engineer is Fulmer Lucas Engineering.

Currently, OGA has 225,000 square feet of medical real estate under development in the Nashville MSA and more than 500,000 square feet in current projects and deals in progress around the country.

About OGA: Oman-Gibson Associates, dba OGA, founded in 1991, is a privately owned, full-service health care real estate and development firm based in Nashville. OGA offers a range of real estate services to clients, such as development, project management, acquisition, site selection and lease consultations. In the past 15 years, OGA has averaged more than $100 million in health care development annually and developed more than 400 properties across 35 states for customers ranging from physician groups, behavioral health groups and national surgery centers to major hospitals and health systems. For more information, please visit www.oman-gibson.com.

Media Contact: Philip Betbeze, [email protected]

About Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance:

Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance (TOA) was established in 1926 and is the largest and most comprehensive orthopedic practice in Tennessee. TOA's physicians include over 100 nationally and internationally renowned surgeons who provide specialized expertise in sports medicine, joint replacement, spine, hand, wrist and elbow, foot and ankle, shoulder, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and interventional pain management.

TOA offers its valued patients the convenience of 29 locations, 11 of which include urgent care facilities, and a full array of treatment and diagnostic imaging services including physical therapy, hand therapy, MRI, and durable medical equipment. TOA also provides specialized sports performance training for teams and individuals at their Sports Performance Centers.

TOA is proud to cover more high school and college sports teams than any group in the state of Tennessee. For more information, visit www.toa.com.

Media Contact: Cayce Dunn, [email protected]

SOURCE Oman-Gibson Associates