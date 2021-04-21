OG&E announces 5-megawatt solar expansion at Choctaw Nation/OG&E Solar Energy Center in Durant, Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma Gas and Electric (OG&E), a subsidiary of Oklahoma City-based OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), announced today that it will expand its Choctaw Nation/OG&E Solar Energy Center in Durant, Oklahoma by an additional 5-megawatts (MW), bringing the total solar capacity to 10 MW. OG&E will construct, own and operate the additional 5MW expansion, which is expected to come online by the end of 2021.

"We are proud to continue our collaboration with the Choctaw Nation with this expansion of the Solar Energy Center in Durant," said OGE Energy Chairman, President and CEO Sean Trauschke. "OG&E remains an industry leader in reducing its impact on the environment, while at the same time maintaining some of the lowest rates in the nation. With this addition, we continue to advance our popular customer driven renewable energy offerings."

"The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma welcomes the opportunity to expand our commitment to renewable energy. We are excited to grow our partnership with OG&E and give back to our Mother Earth by utilizing a safe, reliable energy source that is environmentally friendly and will further reduce our carbon footprint in Southeast Oklahoma," said Gary Batton, Chief of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

OG&E is also currently building a 5 MW solar facility in Branch, Arkansas which should be completed in the second half of 2021. This will be the company's first universal solar offering to Arkansas customers.

As with wind, OG&E built the first solar facility in the state and was the first in Oklahoma to offer universal solar energy to customers with the construction of its solar installation at Mustang Energy Center, located in Mustang, Oklahoma. Universal solar provides higher solar output and the opportunity for all customers to add solar energy to their personal energy portfolios without the upfront expense or the long-term maintenance costs of rooftop solar. A portion of the Durant solar expansion will be available for all OG&E's Oklahoma-based customers. To sign up for OG&E solar and be added to the solar wait list customers can go to oge.com/solar.

About OG&E

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), is Oklahoma's largest electric utility. For more than a century, we have provided customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas the safe, reliable electricity needed to power their businesses and homes with the nation's lowest electric rates, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Our employees are committed to generating and delivering electricity, protecting the environment, and providing excellent service to nearly 867,000 customers. OG&E has 7,120 MW of electric generation capacity fueled by natural gas, low-sulfur coal, wind, and solar. OG&E employees live, work, and volunteer in the communities we serve. For more information about OG&E, visit us at http://www.oge.com or follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ogepower and Twitter: @OGandE.

About Choctaw Nation

The Choctaw Nation is the third-largest Indian Nation in the United States with close to 200,000 tribal members and more than 10,000 employees. The first tribe over the Trail of Tears, the historic boundaries are in the southeast corner of Oklahoma. The Choctaw Nation's vision, "Living out the Chahta Spirit of faith, family and culture," is evident as it continues to focus on providing opportunities for growth and prosperity. For more information about the Choctaw Nation, its culture, heritage and traditions, please go to www.choctawnation.com.

