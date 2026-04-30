OG&E Announces Landmark Contract with Google

Contract secures customer protections as new data centers are added to the electric grid

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OG&E, the operating subsidiary of locally-headquartered OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), announced that it will power three new data centers that Google announced in Muskogee and Stillwater last year. The data centers and associated Electric Service Agreements will provide economic growth for local communities and the state, contribute to grid stability, and benefit OG&E's current customers.

As technology continues to propel industry and our personal lives forward, OG&E will power the 21st century economy through these agreements with Google, whose data centers power key services that billions of people use every day, from online banking to hospital records to 911 systems.

OG&E worked closely with Google to secure broad customer protections for years to come. Under this agreement, Google is committing to pay 100% of the costs to connect the data center sites to the grid as well as all contracted costs regardless of the company's energy use. Google will also pay its share of power generation required to serve these data centers.

"OG&E is pleased to support Google and together advance growth in our home state, ensuring our current customers benefit from data center expansion that meets the technology needs of the 21st century economy at some of the lowest rates in the country," said Sean Trauschke, Chairman, President and CEO of OGE Energy Corp. "This unique agreement is a model for future data center partnerships and forms the basis for a new large-load tariff that OG&E will submit in the coming weeks that protects our current customers from bearing the costs of this growing demand and Oklahoma's goals for economic growth."

OG&E's rates are among the lowest in the country, with Oklahoma residential rates today 19% below the regional average, and 34% below the national. OG&E is committed to maintaining the competitive advantage our low rates bring to drive economic growth and investment in Oklahoma and Arkansas. Over the past decade, electricity demand on our system has grown by 25% while the pace of residential rate increases is substantially below the inflation rate.

"Energy innovation and ratepayer protection go hand in hand in the communities where we operate data centers across Oklahoma and around the world," said Will Conkling, Director, Energy and Power, Americas, Google. "This landmark partnership with OG&E demonstrates our commitment to safeguarding affordability for our Stillwater and Muskogee neighbors, adding new generation resources to the grid while providing guaranteed upfront funding to cover the cost of building new infrastructure."

As part of the agreement, Google will make power generation capacity available from two solar facilities that are currently under construction.

"Oklahoma's abundant and reliable energy supply positions the state as a trusted partner for companies, like Google, to make long-term investments that diversify and bolster our economy," said Gov. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma. "With any new infrastructure developments, Oklahoma is committed to keeping energy costs low for families and small businesses. OG&E's contract with Google reflects that ongoing commitment while continuing to support Oklahoma's competitive edge for job creation."

The Electric Service Agreements and Capacity Purchase Agreements will be filed for review with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission in the coming days. The OCC must formally approve the agreement between OG&E and Google to supply power to the data center sites.

For more information about OG&E's new contract with Google and how the company is approaching service for high-electricity demand customers, please visit OGE.com/datacenters.

About OG&E

OG&E, a subsidiary of OGE Energy Corp., provides our customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas with the safe, reliable electricity needed to power their businesses and homes with some of the nation's lowest electric rates. We provide reliable electric service to approximately 915,000 customers and generate 6.9MW of electricity from nine power plants. OG&E delivers more than 34.4 million megawatt-hours of electricity each year through its network of power plants, transmission lines, and distribution infrastructure designed for reliability and resiliency. Our employees live, work, and volunteer in the communities we serve. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Google

Google's mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. Through products and platforms like Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Google Cloud, Chrome and YouTube, Google plays a meaningful role in the daily lives of billions of people and has become one of the most widely-known companies in the world. Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.

SOURCE OG&E