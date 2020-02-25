OG&E announces new solar projects with Chickasaw and Choctaw tribes; solar energy centers to be built in Davis and Durant, Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma Gas and Electric (OG&E), a subsidiary of Oklahoma City-based OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), announced today that it will expand its renewable energy portfolio with the construction of two, 5-megawatt (MW) universal solar energy centers in southeast Oklahoma. The company-owned projects will help meet the renewable energy needs of the Chickasaw Nation and Choctaw Nation.

Both tribes will purchase approximately 50 percent of each farm's solar energy output through OG&E's solar tariff. The Chickasaw Nation – OG&E Solar Energy Center will be built in Davis, Oklahoma. The Choctaw Nation – OG&E Solar Energy Center will be built in Durant, Oklahoma. OG&E will construct, own and operate both centers, which are expected to come online in August.

In 2015, OG&E became the first utility in Oklahoma to offer universal solar energy to customers with the construction of its first solar installation at Mustang Energy Center located in Mustang, Oklahoma. Universal solar provides customers the opportunity to add solar energy to their personal energy portfolios without paying for expensive rooftop solar panels. In 2018, the company added approximately 10 MWs of universal solar energy from a solar energy center built near Covington, Oklahoma. With the addition of the two new solar facilities, OG&E's total solar energy capacity will be approximately 22.5 MWs, which is enough to power nearly 3,700 homes.

Quotes from Sean Trauschke, OGE Energy Corp. Chairman, President and CEO:

"We're pleased to collaborate with these two great tribes to meet their renewable energy needs while growing the availability of universal solar energy on our system," said OGE Energy Chairman, President and CEO Sean Trauschke. "In addition to serving tribal needs, these projects will offer the benefits of solar energy to all customers through our subscription-based program."

"OG&E is among utility industry leaders in reducing its environmental footprint," Trauschke said. "We've lowered Sulphur dioxide emissions by more than 90 percent. We've lowered nitrogen oxide emissions by more than 75 percent, and we've lowered carbon dioxide emissions by more than 40 percent; all while keeping rates essentially flat since 2011, which demonstrates our commitment to delivering safe, reliable and affordable energy in an environmentally responsible way."

QUOTE(S) FROM CHICKASAW NATION GOV. BILL ANOATUBBY

"We are pleased to work with OG&E on this innovative renewable energy project," said Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby. "This collaboration highlights the importance of working together to help sustain both a strong economy and a thriving natural environment for generations to come."

QUOTE(S) FROM CHOCTAW NATION EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR RONALD ABNEY

"The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma takes pride in being good stewards of the resources we are blessed with in Southeastern Oklahoma. Our partnership with OG&E to utilize a renewable energy source such as Solar Energy furthers the Nation's commitment to responsibly use these resources while protecting our environment," stated Executive Director Ronald Abney. "We are proud to lead the way in bringing commercial solar energy to our facilities in Durant and to other accounts within the OG&E service area. With facilities located throughout the 10.5 counties in SE Oklahoma, the Choctaw Nation is committed to the efficient use of energy. Several teams within the CNO are committed to managing our energy consumption as well as our total energy cost. This solar farm partnership addresses both the environmentally responsible use of energy as well as provides an economic hedge to uncertain energy prices in the future."

About OG&E

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), is Oklahoma's largest electric utility. For more than a century, we have provided customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas the safe, reliable electricity needed to power their businesses and homes at rates below the national average. Our employees are committed to generating and delivering electricity, protecting the environment and providing excellent service to our 858,000 customers. OG&E has 6,976 MW of electric generation capacity fueled by low-sulfur coal, natural gas, wind and solar. OG&E employees live, work and volunteer in the communities we serve. For more information about OG&E, visit our website at http://www.oge.com or follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ogepower, Instagram: @ogepower, and Twitter: @OGandE

About Chickasaw Nation

With nearly 68,000 citizens, the Chickasaw Nation is the 12th-largest federally recognized Indian tribe in the United States. The Chickasaw Nation has an annual economic impact of $3.7 billion in Oklahoma. The tribe has more than 13,500 employees. A democratic republic with executive, legislative and judicial departments, the tribe's jurisdictional territory includes all or part of 13 counties in south-central Oklahoma.

About Choctaw Nation

The Choctaw Nation is the third-largest Indian Nation in the United States with close to 200,000 tribal members and more than 10,000 employees. The first tribe over the Trail of Tears, the historic boundaries are in the southeast corner of Oklahoma. The Choctaw Nation's vision, "Living out the Chahta Spirit of faith, family and culture," is evident as it continues to focus on providing opportunities for growth and prosperity. For more information about the Choctaw Nation, its culture, heritage and traditions, please go to www.choctawnation.com.

