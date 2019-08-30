OG&E completes acquisition of Oklahoma Cogen LLC; changes name to Frontier Power Plant

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OG&E, a subsidiary of Oklahoma City-based OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), announced today that the company has completed the acquisition of the Oklahoma Cogeneration LLC facility in Oklahoma City and subsequently renamed it Frontier Power Plant. The acquisition follows the May purchase of the AES Shady Point plant near Poteau, Oklahoma, now known as River Valley Power Plant.

The company received the necessary approvals to proceed with both acquisitions earlier this year from the Arkansas Public Service Commission, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

"We are pleased to complete the acquisition of Oklahoma Cogen, now Frontier, and are excited to welcome its employees into the OG&E family," said OG&E spokesman Brian Alford.

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), is headquartered in Oklahoma City and is the parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company (OG&E), a regulated electric utility serving approximately 854,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. In addition, OGE holds 25.5 percent limited partner interest and 50 percent general partner interest in Enable Midstream Partners, LP.

