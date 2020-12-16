OGE Energy appoints Fernandez McQuistion VP - Corporate Responsibility and Stewardship

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) today announced the appointment of Cristina Fernandez McQuistion to the newly created role of Vice President – Corporate Responsibility and Stewardship. Effective January 1, 2021, McQuistion will transition from her current role as Vice President and Chief Information Officer and will report to OGE Energy Chairman, President and CEO Sean Trauschke.

McQuistion will focus on advancing the company's established ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) objectives and initiatives. Already an industry-leader in Carbon Dioxide (CO2) reductions, OG&E expects to be at least 50% below 2005 emissions levels by 2030, consistent with the recommendations of the Paris Agreement. In addition, the OGE Energy Corp. Foundation, Inc. has given over $11 million in scholarships, grants and donations over the past five years supporting programs, organizations and institutions that enhance quality of life and economic well-being in the communities where OGE operates.

"Meeting the needs of our stakeholders starts with rates that are among the lowest in the nation and continues with our ongoing commitment to corporate stewardship," said OGE Energy Chairman, President and CEO Sean Trauschke. "As the importance of stewardship increases nationally and among our stakeholders, I am thrilled that Cristina will be taking on the role of enhancing our efforts across all categories throughout the communities we serve."

McQuistion joined OGE in September 2008 and has served as Vice President and Chief Information Officer since 2012. She holds a bachelor's degree from Brown University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

Rose Royal was also named Director of Ethics, Equity and Inclusion and will assume leadership of the company's Ethics program.

"OGE has a strong reputation for ethics and integrity, and I am pleased that Rose will be leading the way as we continue to reinforce the importance of Integrity and Valuing Diversity & Inclusion which are two of the company's Values and Beliefs," said Trauschke.

Royal joined OGE in 2007 and has served as Director of HR Compliance and Employee Relations since 2015. She holds a Master of Business Administration, with an emphasis in Human Resources. She also holds the Society of Human Resource Management – Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP) and Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) certifications.

