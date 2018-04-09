OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast

News provided by

OGE Energy Corp.

17:30 ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss 1st quarter 2018 results at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (8 a.m. Central Time), Thursday, May 3, 2018.

This call is being webcast by NASDAQ and can be accessed at OGE Energy's website at www.oge.com.

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), is headquartered in Oklahoma City and is the parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company (OG&E), a regulated electric utility serving approximately 842,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. In addition, OGE holds 25.7 percent limited partner interest and 50 percent general partner interest in Enable Midstream Partners, LP.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oge-energy-corp-1st-quarter-2018-earnings-webcast-300626765.html

SOURCE OGE Energy Corp.

Related Links

http://www.oge.com

Also from this source

Feb 22, 2018, 07:00 ET OGE Energy Corp. reports earnings for 2017 and outlook for 2018

Feb 21, 2018, 15:06 ET OGE Energy Corp. Board of Directors declares dividend

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast

News provided by

OGE Energy Corp.

17:30 ET