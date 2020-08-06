OGE Energy Corp. Board names Luke C. Kissam, IV to board of directors

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) today announced that Luke C. Kissam, IV has been elected to serve on its board of directors. His term will begin Sept. 1, 2020 and expire at the company's annual shareholder meeting in May 2021, at which time he is expected to be nominated for approval by the company's shareholders. He will serve on the compensation, and nominating and corporate governance committees.

Kissam is the former chairman, chief executive officer and president of Albemarle Corporation, a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. Prior to becoming CEO, he held various leadership positions at Albemarle since joining the company in 2003. He also serves on the board of directors of DuPont de Nemours and Albemarle Corporation and has served on a number of community and charitable boards and associations.

"We are pleased to welcome Luke to the board of directors," said OGE Energy Corp. Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Sean Trauschke. "He brings a depth of executive and board leadership that, combined with his rich, cross-discipline experience, will lend insight and perspective and serve to further strengthen our board. We look forward to his joining us in September."

OGE Energy Corp. is the parent company of OG&E, a regulated electric utility with approximately 863,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. In addition, OGE holds a 25.5 percent limited partner interest and a 50 percent general partner interest of Enable Midstream, created by the merger of OGE's Enogex LLC midstream subsidiary and the pipeline and field services businesses of Houston-based CenterPoint Energy.

