OGE Energy Corp. Board of Directors declares quarterly dividend

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. ( NYSE: OGE), the parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a fourth quarter dividend of $0.4141 per common share of stock, to be paid on October 28, 2022, to shareholders of record on October 11, 2022.

CLASS OF STOCK: OGE Energy Corp. Common DIVIDEND PER SHARE: $0.4141 RECORD DATE: 10/11/22 PAYMENT DATE: 10/28/22

