OGE Energy Corp. Board of Directors declares quarterly dividend
OGE Energy Corp.
Sep 27, 2022, 16:40 ET
OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. ( NYSE: OGE), the parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a fourth quarter dividend of $0.4141 per common share of stock, to be paid on October 28, 2022, to shareholders of record on October 11, 2022.
|
CLASS OF STOCK:
|
OGE Energy Corp. Common
|
DIVIDEND PER SHARE:
|
$0.4141
|
RECORD DATE:
|
10/11/22
|
PAYMENT DATE:
|
10/28/22
SOURCE OGE Energy Corp.
Share this article