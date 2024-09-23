OGE Energy Corp. Board of Directors declares quarterly dividend
Sep 23, 2024, 20:13 ET
OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), the parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a fourth quarter dividend of $0.42125 per common share of stock, to be paid on October 25, 2024, to shareholders of record on October 7, 2024.
|
CLASS OF STOCK:
|
OGE Energy Corp. Common
|
DIVIDEND PER SHARE:
|
$0.42125
|
RECORD DATE:
|
10/7/24
|
PAYMENT DATE:
|
10/25/24
SOURCE OGE Energy Corp.
