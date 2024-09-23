OGE Energy Corp. Board of Directors declares quarterly dividend

News provided by

OGE Energy Corp.

Sep 23, 2024, 20:13 ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), the parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a fourth quarter dividend of $0.42125 per common share of stock, to be paid on October 25, 2024, to shareholders of record on October 7, 2024.

CLASS OF STOCK:

OGE Energy Corp. Common

DIVIDEND PER SHARE:

$0.42125

RECORD DATE:

10/7/24

PAYMENT DATE:

10/25/24

SOURCE OGE Energy Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

OGE Energy Corp. reports second quarter 2024 results

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), the parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company ("OG&E"), today reported earnings of $0.51 per diluted share...

OGE Energy Corp. second quarter 2024 earnings webcast

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) will hold its quarterly earnings and business update conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (8 a.m. Central Time),...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Gas

News Releases in Similar Topics