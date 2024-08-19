OGeez! Kicks Off Multi-State Expansion With Illinois Launch

"Illinois is one of the country's most dynamic and rapidly expanding cannabis markets," said OGeez! CEO Bran Noonan. "We're honored to be setting up shop here and are excited to expand our reach beyond our incredible home base in Arizona.

OGeez! is already on dispensary shelves in Illinois at Karma Club and Ascend, and is coming soon to Curaleaf, Windy City, Cannabist, Snap Canna, and others.

The company — which was founded by the late trailblazing cannabis advocate Peggy Noonan — has carved out a reputation as an innovator and market leader.

It's entering the Illinois market with its core lineup of products, including its signature, one-of-a-kind double-layered cream gummy, its market-leading RSO, and its award-winning sleep gummy, among others.

The Creams and The Fruits are OGeez classics. Both come in Indica and Sativa in medley bags that include an assortment of flavors. The Fruits include Watermelon, Red Apple, and Peach. The Creams come in Blackberries & Cream, Orange Cream, and Peaches & Cream.

The rest of the Illinois lineup includes: Peg's Raspberry Orange RSO, known for its unique combination of potency and flavor and named after Peggy; OGeezzz!, the company's hugely popular sleep gummy; Happy Balance, a THC-CBD ratio gummy in Strawberries & Cream; and The OGeez! Naturals, a live rosin, vegan gummy that OGeez! launched in Arizona to great fanfare earlier this year.

Illinois is the first state in OGeez!'s broader expansion plan. The company is gearing up to roll out in New Jersey as well.

To learn more about where to find OGeez! in Illinois visit our Illinois webpage .

About OGeez! Brands

OGeez! is a leading cannabis edible brand that manufactures some of the most in-demand gummies on the market. It's dedicated to creating innovative mouthwatering gummies with perfectly targeted effects that flavor life's journey. Visit www.ogeezbrands.com and follow us at @ogeezbrands.

SOURCE OGeez! Brands