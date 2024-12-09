OGeez! Launches Sugar Free Gummy

The company has rolled out a sugar free, cannabis gummy in Arizona

and is planning to bring it to New Jersey and Illinois early in 2025

PHOENIX, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OGeez! is leaving a big ticket, year-end gift for the cannabis community: A new Sugar Free gummy.

The gummy, which launched exclusively at Trulieve's 21 Arizona dispensaries in November, is now officially hitting dispensary shelves throughout the Grand Canyon state.

OGeez! Sugar Free Tropical comes its signature Sunny Sativa and Mellow Indica blends.

The tropical flavored medley bag — which includes Strawberry Kiwi, Watermelon Guava and Passion Fruit Mango gummies — adds to the company's extensive roster of highly acclaimed, targeted gummy products.

OGeez! CEO Bran Noonan said demand for a sugar free gummy was strong among "all kinds of consumers."

"We are always looking to give the people what they want," he said. "But our standards are high and we needed to make sure we were delivering a sugar free gummy that didn't sacrifice our signature flavor and texture. I'm happy to report that we've definitely done that in spades. Consumers and budtenders are already reporting that they can't believe there's no sugar."

The Sugar Free news comes on the heels of the company's launch in two new states — Illinois and New Jersey, which are expected to see combined cannabis sales of roughly $3 billion this year.

In addition, OGeez! recently released a supersized Happy Balance THC-CBD ratio gummy in Arizona and Illinois, and is launching its Live Rosin Naturals vegan gummy in New Jersey this month.

Sugar Free, Big Happy Balance, and Live Rosin round out a core line up of OGeez! gummies that include its signature Fruit gummies, its one-of-a-kind double-layered Cream gummies, its market-leading therapeutic RSO gummy, and its award-winning Sleep gummy.

Noonan referred to the latest launches as the "sugar free icing on the cake!"

About OGeez!

As a leading cannabis-infusion company, OGeez! manufactures some of the most in-demand gummies. The company — which was founded by the late trailblazing cannabis advocate Peggy Noonan — has carved out a reputation as an innovator and market leader. It's dedicated to creating innovative and memorable cannabis-infused products that flavor life's journey. For more information visit www.ogeezbrands.com.

