OGIO Releases XIX ("Nineteen") Collection for Active Women

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OGIO, a leading innovator of sport and travel bags, backpacks, and golf bags, announced today the launch of its new women's collection, XIX ("Nineteen"). Designed specifically for women by women, the pioneering collection is led by two new golf bags, an often-ignored category for women, and includes versatile backpacks, totes, drawstring bags, crossbody bags, and duffel bags, that thoughtfully and seamlessly unite balance and function without sacrificing style.

Paying homage to golf's "19th hole," XIX was born on the golf course, but is ready for wherever life takes you before and after the round. Each golf bag offers a number of innovative features designed specifically for the female golfer. The first-of-its kind co-axial strap system allows the female golfer to not only adjust the stand bag vertically, but also laterally to complement each woman's individual shoulder width, and features back padding that is specifically shaped for her body. No detail was spared, down to dedicated fleece-lined jewelry pocket hidden inside the larger valuables pocket. Available in five modern colors and prints, the XIX cart and stand bags are created with premium, durable fabric that is just as functional and versatile as it is stylish.

Away from the course, the XIX Collection features chic backpack and crossbody bag designs, as well as duffel and tote bags in multiple colors, all suited for the active, on-the-go woman who isn't willing to forego style or function. The bags and backpacks all feature innovative organizational capabilities, premium hardware, stylish leather trim, and durable yet touchable fabric that keeps her valuables protected and easy to access.

Senior Designer Ellen Leung on the XIX Collection: "It's exciting to be leading an important, and long overdue, change in the golf industry. We didn't just take the men's bags and make them pink. Instead we started from scratch with a problem-solving mindset and a singular focus to make the best bags both on and off the course for women."

The XIX golf bags are available at $249.99, backpacks and duffel bags are available at $119.99, totes are available $79.99 and drawstring/crossbody bags are available at $39.99. The entire XIX line is available now on OGIO.com and Amazon.

For complete information on the XIX collection, please visit www.ogio.com.

ABOUT OGIO

Founded in 1987, OGIO is an award-winning global leader in gear bag design and manufacturing, recognized for fusing performance, sports and lifestyle in every collection. Today, the company aims to make the world's most ingeniously designed, expertly constructed and technologically unrivaled personal storage products.

The innovative brand produces gear-focused bags with durable materials, long shelf lives and a plethora of pockets for storage. In all production, OGIO operates on the pillars of organization, durability, protection, ergonomics, mobility and sustainability.

