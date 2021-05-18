Ogury Appoints Christophe Parcot as Chief Operating Officer

"As we are accelerating our growth with the launch of AI powered personified advertising, we are excited to bring on board such a seasoned executive with strong talent and experience in developing successful growth strategies for tech companies," said Thomas Pasquet, CEO, Ogury. "Christophe is a strong operator, deeply connected to the start-up ecosystem in both London and Paris and is passionate about digital transformation. Ogury is perfectly positioned to onboard such an experienced executive, especially as we continue to differentiate our place in the ever-changing adtech market."

Christophe is originally from France, where he began his career at Largardère in the distribution branch in Canada. In 1996 he joined the LVMH group's holding as Group Management controller of the Selective Retail Division then Investment Manager at [email protected] He co-founded Liberty Surf free ISP in 1999 and led the IPO process in 2000 before being appointed Director of Strategy and Development of Tiscali France. After launching Overture Search Marketing in Southern Europe and becoming VP EMEA at Yahoo!, Parcot joined the adtech company Teads, which sold to Altice, as Chief Operating Officer in 2014. Most recently, from 2017-2020 Parcot acted as Chief Revenue Officer of Solocal (formerly Yellow Pages) and created the consulting company Sixt 5 Partners. Parcot serves as a board member, senior advisor and investor of several tech companies and startups and graduated from ESSEC Master in Management.

"I am proud to join Ogury's talented team to help lead company growth and to scale the business globally," said Christophe Parcot, COO, Ogury. "The adtech industry is quickly moving towards a privacy first, ID-less and cookie-less world. Ogury's vision of personified targeting, delivering precise and sustainable digital advertising, anchored in consumer privacy protection, is one that I believe will change the future of this new digital advertising age."

About Ogury

Ogury, the Personified Advertising company, has created a breakthrough advertising engine that delivers precision, sustainability and privacy protection within one technology stack, built and optimized for mobile. Advertisers working with Ogury benefit from fully visible impactful ads, future-proof targeting and unwavering protection. Publishers enjoy the rewards of a respectful user-experience, incremental revenues and premium demand with Ogury's solutions. Founded in 2014, Ogury is a global organization with 350+ employees, including 100 engineers across 11 countries.

