Ogury names Samir Chabab as Vice President of Marketing

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ogury, the global leader in personified advertising, today announced the nomination of Samir Chabab as Vice President of Marketing. In his new remit, Chabab will be in charge of elevating Ogury's local and regional presence by driving brand awareness, recognition, and business growth.

Samir Chabab - Vice President of Marketing - Ogury
Chabab is an accomplished marketing leader with significant experience across the AdTech industry, where he spearheaded the development and implementation of global marketing and communication strategies for both B2B and B2C companies. He brings with him significant experience, connections, and a deep knowledge of the digital advertising industry, both from a publisher and advertiser perspective.

Prior to joining Ogury, Chabab was Head of International, Marketing & Communications at Index Exchange, where he was pivotal in elevating the company's brand presence and expanding its business partnerships across the globe. In this role, he also oversaw the strategic event execution of various tentpole industry events, including Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, DMEXCO, CES, and Advertising Week. Preceding his time at Index Exchange, Chabab served as Product Marketing Manager at Google, where he built innovative value propositions and defined successful go-to-market strategies with a customer-centric approach.

At Ogury, Chabab will lead the company's global field marketing efforts and be responsible for all Americas, EMEA, and APAC activations. Originally from France, Chabab will sit in Ogury's London office and report to Emily Barfuss, Chief Marketing Officer at Ogury.

"As Ogury continues to expand, I'm looking forward to building and enhancing its vision for brand equity, for both new and mature markets," said Samir Chabab, Vice President of Marketing, Ogury. "Ogury is committed to educating an industry that is constantly evolving, and I'm keen to play my part in this promising business trajectory. The company's focus on DE&I and its commitment to sustainability also resonate with me, and I'm eager to help them advance these causes."

"As our aspirations continue to grow and our strategy takes on a more global shape, it is pivotal to have an expert such as Samir onboard, with his proven track record in expanding AdTech brands internationally," commented Emily Barfuss, Chief Marketing Officer, Ogury. "Samir will be a true asset for us as we develop a fresh brand value proposition to spread knowledge about privacy-first digital advertising, and continue to raise our standards of excellence in the 17 markets in which we operate."

Ogury, the global leader in personified advertising, has created a breakthrough advertising engine that delivers targeting based on personas rather than users' identities, and on the destinations where these personas consume content — instead of the individual users themselves. Advertisers working with Ogury benefit from fully visible impactful ads, future-proof targeting and unwavering protection. Publishers enjoy the rewards of a respectful user experience, incremental revenues and premium demand. Founded in 2014, Ogury is a global organization with 500+ people across 17 countries.

