'Ohana Health Plan Names Dr. Michael McGrath Medical Director of Behavioral Health in Hawaii

KAPOLEI, Hawaii, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Ohana Health Plan announced today it has named Michael McGrath, M.D., as Behavioral Health Medical Director. Dr. McGrath will report directly to Sherie Smalley, M.D., 'Ohana Health Plan's Chief Medical Officer.

In his role, Dr. McGrath will oversee Community Care Services (CCS), a program administered by the plan in partnership with the Hawaii Department of Human Services, Med-QUEST Division. Hawaii's CCS program delivers behavioral health services to approximately 5,000 Medicaid-eligible adults age 21 and older who have severe mental illness (SMI) or a severe and persistent mental illness (SPMI). 'Ohana Health Plan has been the sole provider of CCS services in Hawaii since 2013.

"Dr. McGrath is a highly accomplished physician leader with more than 25 years of behavioral healthcare experience," said Dr. Smalley. "His leadership will be critical as we continue to deliver high-quality behavioral healthcare services to those populations most in need across Hawaii."

Dr. McGrath began his career in Hawaii in 1995. He is the Founder, Medical Director, and President of Recovery Enhanced Medicine Institute, a multi-modal intensive outpatient clinic for persons with opioid-related disorders. He also serves as Medical Director of the Behavioral Health Division and Attending Inpatient Psychiatrist and Addiction Medicine Physician at Kona Community Hospital; Medical Director of the Ohana Addiction Treatment Center; and Medical Director of Stepstone Connect's Intensive Outpatient Telehealth Treatment Program in Hawaii. He also serves as an assistant clinical professor at the University of Hawaii's John A. Burns School of Medicine in Honolulu and a clinical instructor with the University of Washington's School of Medicine Physician Assistant (PA) program in Seattle.

Previously, Dr. McGrath served in a number of outpatient settings including crisis shelters, homeless shelters, and care homes. He has practiced inpatient behavioral health since 1997.

Dr. McGrath received his bachelor's degree in biology and chemistry from Northern Illinois University and his medical degree from Southern Illinois University. He completed his residency in psychiatry and neurology from the University of California, Irvine. Dr. McGrath went on to become triple boarded in psychiatry and neurology, addiction medicine, and pain medicine.

"My passion has always been combining the care of the individual with a curiosity and creative energy for the challenges presented by inefficient and ineffective practices in the system of behavioral health care," said Dr. McGrath. "I am excited to be part of the team at 'Ohana Health Plan that shares my vision of enhancing the health of the community, one person at a time."

