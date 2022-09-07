'Ohana Health Plan Shines a Light on National Recovery Month

KAPOLEI, Hawaii, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the pressures and challenges individuals face on an everyday basis, substance use/misuse is becoming more common, increasing the risk of addiction. In recognition of National Recovery Month during September, 'Ohana Health Plan is promoting awareness for substance-use disorder (SUD) treatments and recovery practices while recognizing the nation's strong and proud recovery community and the dedication of service providers and communities who make recovery in all its forms possible.

In 2021, more than 107,000 people died from a drug overdose in the United States. It's the highest number ever recorded in a one-year period and represents a 35% increase compared to 2019. Substance misuse and dependence are caused by multiple factors, including genetic vulnerability, environmental stressors, social pressures, and more. As the COVID-19 pandemic endures, it is likely that substance use will continue to increase as many people turn to substances as a way to cope with these and other stressors, which can lead to substance use disorder, overdose, or even death.

"'Ohana Health Plan is dedicated to increasing substance-use disorder awareness and prevention through 'Ohana Health Plan and educating the public on the causes and challenges those who struggle with substance use disorder face," said Scott Sivik, Plan President and CEO of 'Ohana Health Plan. "It takes a community of loving support and access to medical and behavioral health care for an individual to seek out treatments and begin recovery practices. And here at 'Ohana Health Plan, we celebrate and applaud those who take the first step towards recovery and those who are a part of the recovery community today."

Because substance-use disorder (SUD) feeds on secrecy and shame, increasing education and awareness and promoting anti-stigma messages from both communities and health providers can help decrease barriers to treatment and normalize the difficulties many are experiencing. SUD impacts individuals of all racial and ethnic groups, and those of varying socioeconomic status. 'Ohana Health Plan is proud to be at the forefront of Hawaii's efforts in advocating for the prevention and recovery of SUD.

For anyone suffering from substance-use disorder, 'Ohana Health Plan offers the tips and guidelines below for seeking recovery or supporting a loved one who is, as needed:

For those with SUD:

Recognize there is a problem and decide to make a change

Explore addiction treatment options such as detox assistance, individual or group counseling, medication, or long-term rehab programs

Seek support throughout recovery by leaning on family or close friends, making support group meetings a priority, and connecting to community recovery organizations.

For caregivers:

Talk to loved ones, express concern, and show support

Learn about addiction and recovery steps to support loved ones

Be patient. Expect recovery but understand it may take many attempts. Maintain hope

Join a support group for families and loved ones

For more information about 'Ohana Health Plan services and benefits, please visit www.ohanahealthplan.com. If you or someone you know is experiencing a suicidal, mental health and/or substance use crisis dial 988 to reach the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline 24/7 for local assistance.

