ohDEER Names Glenn Leingang as Brand President

ohDEER

17 Jan, 2024, 10:15 ET

Pioneer in all-natural solutions for pest control marks a decade in franchising with a significant addition to the team.

WAYLAND, Mass., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ohDEER, the leader in all-natural deer, tick and mosquito control, announced today the appointment of its new Brand President, Glenn Leingang. The announcement coincides with ohDEER's 10th year of franchising.

As the first-ever hire for this role, Leingang assumes a crucial position in increasing ohDEER's brand awareness, educating prospects about the franchise opportunity and growing the network, which currently includes 14 franchisees across Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island and Virginia.

Leingang's immediate development goals involve expanding into more locations in existing states and branching into neighboring states along the Northeast coast, aiming to surpass 50 locations by 2027.

"My goal is to bring a fresh perspective to ohDEER and build on its already impressive franchise development track record," said Leingang. "I look forward to connecting with potential franchise prospects seeking an established and successful business ownership opportunity at a time when a growing number of homeowners and policymakers are demanding 100% natural pest care solutions."

Leingang brings over 20 years of experience as a dynamic sales professional with a passion for franchising that began as a Quiznos franchisee, a business he successfully ran for four years. After selling the restaurant he took on the role as Regional Vice President at United Franchise Group, where he oversaw the growth of eight brands and learned the ins and outs of the business from the franchisor side. Most recently, Leingang served as Chief Development Officer at Generator Supercenter, where he was responsible for its rapid and exponential growth during his three year tenure.

"Glenn is precisely the leader we are looking to add to our team at a pivotal time for our company," said Colleen Upham, owner and co-founder of ohDEER. "His qualities and sales experience make him an excellent fit to propel ohDEER franchise development to the next level and strengthen our presence in new and key markets."

To learn more about ohDEER's franchise opportunities, visit ohdeerfranchising.com

To learn more about ohDEER or to find a location, visit oh-deer.com

About ohDEER
Established in 2006 in Wayland, Mass., by co-founders Kurt and Colleen Upham, ohDEER is a leading provider of innovative and environmentally friendly solutions for deer, tick, and mosquito control. ohDEER specializes in all-natural products designed to address outdoor pest challenges effectively ensuring the well-being of both the environment and customers. ohDEER began franchising in 2014 and today has 14 locations spanning across Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island and Virginia. To learn more about ohDEER visit www.oh-deer.com and for more information about the franchise opportunity visit ohdeerfranchising.com.

