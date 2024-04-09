ohDEER's Expansion Continues with Central Virginia Opening

Milestone anniversary for ohDEER features franchise renewals and expansion, demonstrating strong brand resilience and market demand

WAYLAND, Mass., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ohDEER , the leader in all-natural deer, tick and mosquito control, marks a decade in franchising with continued systemwide growth, with its newest franchise location recently opened in Central Virginia.

ohDEER of Central Virginia is owned by Josh Hafner and Wes Davis. The friends, who have backgrounds in the home services industry, sought a joint business opportunity and identified a community need for a natural solution to protect families in their backyards from deer, ticks, and mosquitoes.

"As a father of young kids, I understand that parents are starting to see tick and mosquito control as not just a luxury, but a necessity in fighting insect-borne diseases," said Davis. "ohDEER gives us the opportunity to build a thriving business that will make a positive impact in our community."

The brand, which includes 14 franchisees across Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island and Virginia, has immediate development goals of expanding into more locations in existing states and branching into neighboring states along the Northeast coast, aiming to surpass 50 locations by 2027.

"We are seeing substantial traction with the ohDEER franchise opportunity at a time when a growing number of homeowners are demanding all-natural pest care solutions," said Colleen Upham, owner and co-founder of ohDEER. "As our franchise system grows, we are also celebrating a decade in business for our first two franchisees. They have both renewed their franchise agreement for a second term, setting a precedent for future partners. We look forward to propelling ohDEER franchise development to the next level and strengthening our presence in current and new markets."

To learn more about ohDEER's franchise opportunities, visit ohdeerfranchising.com .

To learn more about ohDEER or to find a location, visit oh-deer.com .

About ohDEER

Established in 2006 in Wayland, Mass., by co-founders Kurt and Colleen Upham, OhDEER is a leading provider of innovative and environmentally friendly solutions for deer, tick, and mosquito control. OhDEER specializes in all-natural products designed to address outdoor pest challenges effectively ensuring the well-being of both the environment and customers. OhDEER began franchising in 2014 and today has 14 locations spanning across Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island and Virginia. To learn more about ohDEER visit www.oh-deer.com and for more information about the franchise opportunity, visit ohdeerfranchising.com.

