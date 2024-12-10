ohDEER’s First Annual Coat Drive Collects Over 2,000 Coats for Massachusetts Families in Need

WAYLAND, Mass., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ohDEER , a leader in all-natural pest control, launched its first annual coat drive in partnership with Coats for Kids & Families and Anton's Cleaners . Across its five Massachusetts locations, MetroWest, Nashoba Valley, South Shore, Cape Cod, and North Shore, ohDEER collected over 2,000 coats to help local families stay warm this winter.

The initiative, designed for convenience, enabled customers to donate coats during their scheduled pest control services. As technicians visited clients for services, they left a bag and a postcard detailing the coat drive and explaining how clients could donate unwanted winter coats by placing them in the provided bag and leaving them outside on the day of their next service. Anton's Cleaners is now washing and preparing the donations for distribution to families statewide, making the process seamless and maximizing the number of coats collected.

"At ohDEER, our mission extends beyond pest control," said Colleen Upham, owner and co-founder of ohDEER. "Giving back to our community is a cornerstone of our values, and we're honored to make a meaningful impact by providing warmth to families in need."

ohDEER plans to make the coat drive an annual tradition while continuing its commitment to community-driven initiatives. For more information, visit ohDEER Coat Drive .

The coat drive continues until January 5th. Donations are accepted at any Anton's Cleaners, Enterprise Bank or Jordan's Furniture .

To learn more about ohDEER or to find a location, visit oh-deer.com

About ohDEER

Established in 2006 in Wayland, Mass., by co-founders Kurt and Colleen Upham, OhDEER is a leading provider of innovative and environmentally friendly solutions for deer, tick, and mosquito control. OhDEER specializes in all-natural products designed to address outdoor pest challenges effectively ensuring the well-being of both the environment and customers. OhDEER began franchising in 2014 and today has 14 locations spanning across Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island and Virginia. To learn more about ohDEER visit www.oh-deer.com and for more information about the franchise opportunity, visit ohdeerfranchising.com.

