Ohh-Med Announces 1500th Satisfied Customer for Vertica®, the Breakthrough Home-Use Device to Treat Erectile Dysfunction

TIBERIAS, Israel , May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohh-Med, a medtech startup located in the Tiberias Industrial Zone, has developed Vertica, a medical device designed to improve the lives of thousands of men who experience erectile dysfunction (ED). Vertica received Israel Ministry of Health approval to sell directly to consumers in June 2021, and in December 2022, Vertica received the CE-MDR approval to market throughout the EU. The company markets its product in Israel direct to consumers through its online shop, and in Europe through a growing network of distributors. Ohh-Med was established with seed money and an initial investment by a local VC.

Meet Vertica®: A safe, pain-free medical device to improve long-term erection quality.

In an initial pilot study, more than 85% of the participants who used Vertica® experienced positive results in the strength of their erections after a few months of using the device twice weekly. Professor Ilan Gruenwald from the NeuroUrology Department of Rambam Hospital, Haifa Israel, who led the pilot study concluded, "We were really pleased to see the results from the questionnaire, and the level of patient satisfaction. Now we need perform a clinical study to confirm the results." Read the details of the study here.

Daniel Lischinsky, Ohh-Med Founder and CEO explained the company's vision. "We are thrilled to celebrate our 1500th satisfied user of Vertica. We established Ohh-Med to provide a non-invasive, safe, and effective solution for men who experience ED, and from the responses of our users, we know we are on the way to meet our goal. Our satisfied customers write and call us, and even visit our offices, to express their gratitude and describe how their lives have been improved with Vertica."

He continued, "We are proud that Vertica is already being used by thousands of men around the world, and the Vertica brand is gaining in popularity with the number of users continually increasing. Of course, our goal is to sell Vertica, but we also believe we are on a mission to improve the self-confidence and general wellness of men, positively affecting the lives of their friends and family."

The company places the consumer at the heart of the company and has established its own Customer Support Hotline to address each caller individually and with sensitivity.

About Ohh-Med

Ohh-Med Ltd, an Israeli medtech startup, develops, manufactures, and markets a growing suite of advanced, patented medical devices designed to treat male erectile dysfunction (ED). Established in Israel, the company was founded in 2017 by Daniel Lischinsky, a serial medtech entrepreneur, who also serves as the company's CEO.

Ohh-Med's advanced medical devices are targeted to both the consumer and professional healthcare markets. Vertica®, the company's flagship device, is a non-invasive, easy-to-use device for use at home to treat erectile dysfunction. Implementing radiofrequency technology, the device is designed to restore the natural erectile mechanism by improving collagen quality in the penile erectile tissues.

Vertica recently received the European CE MDR to market in Europe, and in 2021 the company received approval to market Vertica in Israel. The company markets its products in Israel through its online shop and through a growing network of international distributors.

