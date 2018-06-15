Ohio Department of Education Approves Renaissance Star Assessments to Support Districts' Student Growth Goals

Star Assessments, which are proven to align to the Ohio Learning Standards, support Ohio districts and schools by helping educators maximize time and resources to improve student growth. The Ohio Department of Education approved Star Assessments in the following categories:

K-3 Diagnostic Assessment for the Third Grade Reading Guarantee

Alternative Standardized Assessment for Third Grade Reading

Teacher and Principal Evaluation

Pre-screening Instruments for Children Who are Gifted

"We look forward to serving administrators and teachers in Ohio as a preferred assessment vendor," said Laurie Borkon, vice president of government affairs at Renaissance. "We have worked with districts in the state for decades, helping educators measure students' growth and guide students toward mastery of the Ohio Learning Standards. We are also very pleased that our Star Assessment for third grade, built specifically to measure third-grade reading proficiency, passed with high marks."

Ohio's Third Grade Reading Guarantee helps to identify and support students from kindergarten through third grade who are behind in reading. Star Assessments enable educators in Ohio to determine what students in these early grades know and who may need additional support.

Star Assessments provide screening, progress monitoring, and growth data that give educators reliable insight to help lead their students toward mastering Ohio's Learning Standards in early literacy, reading, and math. These assessments promote student growth and position students for future success. The 20-minute computer adaptive assessments deliver actionable, accurate information in the shortest amount of testing time.

