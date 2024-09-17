Renaissance Appoints Greg Schott as its New Board Chair

Global technology veteran and former CEO of MuleSoft strengthens board

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renaissance, a global leader in pre-K–12 education technology, announced today the appointment of Greg Schott as Board Chair.

Greg Schott, Renaissance Board Chair

Schott brings more than two decades of experience building and leading technology companies on a global scale. He previously served as CEO at MuleSoft where, over 10 years, he led the company from $2 million to over $800 million in revenue through a successful IPO in 2017 and a $6.5 billion acquisition by Salesforce in 2018. Prior to MuleSoft, he held key roles at Agile Software (now owned by Oracle), DG Systems, Boston Consulting Group, and IBM.

With an established global presence and strong brand recognition, Renaissance is now entering the next phase of its innovation and growth, including the recent launch of a powerful new teacher experience, Renaissance Next. The company also ranked #24 on the Fast Company 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators list.

"We are pleased to welcome Greg, a widely respected technology leader, to the Renaissance Board of Directors," stated Chris Bauleke, CEO of Renaissance. "Greg's extensive experience scaling technology companies will be instrumental in shaping the company's strategic direction and success and will support our mission of accelerating learning for all."

"I am honored to serve in this role," said Schott. "Renaissance stands apart with its integrated ecosystem and innovative products and solutions. It is an incredible opportunity to join this accomplished board of directors, and to lend my experience and perspective as the company implements its strategic vision."

Schott holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business and a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from North Carolina State University. He also serves on the Boards of Confluent and Pendo.io.

Schott's appointment reflects Renaissance's commitment to a strong board focused on the performance of the company, strategic growth initiatives, the succession planning process, and increasing shareholder value. Schott joins Jason Brein, Eli Nagler, Steve Ellis, Alan Ni, Michael Puopolo, Courtney della Cava, Chaka Booker, Vicki Philips, Sam Gyimah, and Chris Bauleke on the Renaissance Board of Directors.

About Renaissance

As a global leader in education technology operating in more than 110 countries, Renaissance is committed to providing educators with insights and resources to accelerate growth and help all students build a strong foundation for success. We believe that technology can unlock a more effective learning experience, ensure that students get the personalized teaching they need to thrive, and help educators and administrators to truly, fully, See Every Student.

Renaissance is privately held by Francisco Partners, a leading global private equity firm, which specializes in investments in technology and technology-enabled services businesses along with Blackstone, the world's largest alternative asset manager. Learn more at renaissance.com.

